JD Vance Suspended Just 20 Minutes After Joining Bluesky, Why ?

US Vice President JD Vance found himself locked out of the very social media platform he had just joined. On Wednesday, Vance announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he had set up a profile on Bluesky, a rising Twitter rival touted for its open and decentralized approach to online discourse. However, in less than half an hour, his Bluesky presence vanished, leaving behind a suspended account message.

Just set up my page on @bluesky, hope to see you guys there! pic.twitter.com/5cgjyMF8su — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 18, 2025

The Ohio Senator and Vice President had enthusiastically posted, “Just set up my page on bluesky, hope to see you guys there!” It was soon followed by his first messages on the platform. “Hello Bluesky, I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you,” he wrote.

Vance also waded into controversial territory by referencing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinion on medical treatments for transgender youth. He argued that experts supporting such care often relied on “bad arguments and substandard science,” and further questioned the role of pharmaceutical companies, suggesting some scientists promoting the therapies might be influenced by industry money.

Within minutes, Vance’s Bluesky account displayed a suspension notice, prompting a social media frenzy. Users quickly noticed and reacted with a mix of disbelief and mockery. “JD Vance was immediately banned after joining Bluesky,” one user wrote on X. Another remarked, “His account lasted less than 15 minutes.”

As of now, Bluesky has not released an official statement explaining the reason behind the suspension. Whether it was a technical glitch, a moderation error, or a deliberate act remains unknown.

Bluesky, developed on the AT Protocol, was initially envisioned to create a more transparent and user-controlled online space, free from the pitfalls of centralized moderation. Ironically, the platform now finds itself at the center of a controversy over exactly those issues.

The timing of the suspension and its proximity to Vance’s politically charged comments has sparked broader discussions on the limits of speech and the consistency of moderation policies across platforms.

