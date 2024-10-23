Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
What To Know About Diabetic Coma, Understanding Hidden Risk

Type 1 diabetes poses serious health risks, but breakthroughs in treatment offer hope for better management and potential cures.

Diabetes, particularly Type 1, has emerged as a silent epidemic, impacting millions and often leading to severe health consequences, including the risk of coma or even death. In India, statistics reveal that 70% of individuals suffer from uncontrolled blood sugar levels, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and effective management. Type 1 diabetes, whether autoimmune or idiopathic, is a lifelong condition characterized by symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unintended weight loss, fatigue, and delayed wound healing. These symptoms can significantly hinder one’s quality of life and lead to long-term complications affecting the nerves, eyes, and other organs.

One of the critical complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious condition that can result from high blood sugar levels. Symptoms of DKA include rapid breathing, dehydration, nausea, and confusion. Additionally, both hyperglycemia (very high blood sugar) and hypoglycemia (very low blood sugar) can precipitate a diabetes-related coma, highlighting the importance of regular monitoring and management. Individuals with Type 1 diabetes require ongoing support from healthcare professionals, as well as emotional and moral support from family and caregivers. Consistent follow-ups, lifestyle modifications, and regular blood sugar monitoring are essential for maintaining health and preventing complications.

MUST READ: How To Protect Your Eyes From Diwali Air Pollution: Tips For A Safe Festival

Advancements in technology, such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and sensor-augmented insulin pumps, have improved the management of Type 1 diabetes over the past decade, making it somewhat easier, albeit at a high cost. As research continues, several breakthrough therapies show promise for those affected by Type 1 diabetes. For instance, Donislecel, a cellular therapy using pancreatic cells from deceased donors, has received FDA approval and allows some patients to potentially stop insulin treatment. Another significant development is Teplizumab, a monoclonal antibody that has been shown to delay the onset of Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes by approximately two years in clinical trials.

The landscape of Type 1 diabetes treatment is evolving, and while a definitive cure is not yet available, the future looks promising. As researchers explore new avenues for therapy, patients are encouraged to stay informed, adhere to medical advice, and regularly monitor their blood sugar levels. By following these guidelines, individuals with Type 1 diabetes can lead fulfilling lives while managing their condition effectively.

ALSO READ: E. Coli Outbreak: 1 Fatality, Multiple Illnesses From McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

Blood sugar monitoring Breakthrough diabetes therapies Diabetic ketoacidosis Type 1 diabetes
