Home > Health > Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

Vaishnav Krishnakumar, an 18-year-old Indian student in Dubai, died of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations. Authorities are investigating, and his body will be repatriated to Kerala for last rites.

Published: October 24, 2025 12:07:20 IST

Vaishnav Krishnakumar was just 18, an Indian student living in Dubai, when he died of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations. One moment, he was enjoying the festivities with everyone else. The next, he collapsed. Paramedics got him to the hospital as fast as they could, but the doctors couldn’t save him. He was gone by the time he arrived.

Dubai Police said it was cardiac arrest, and the Forensic Department is now digging into exactly what happened. Right now, officials are working on sending Vaishnav’s body back to Kerala, where his family plans to hold the last rites.

Vaishnav came from Chennithala in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, but Dubai was really home he was born and raised there. His parents, VG and Vidhu Krishnakumar, have called the UAE home for over twenty years. He had a younger sister, Vrishti. The family didn’t visit Kerala often; their last trip was two years ago, just for a housewarming.

People who knew Vaishnav say he was smart and genuinely liked by his classmates in Dubai. Losing him so suddenly hit his family hard. They keep repeating there were never any signs he had no history of heart problems.

Vaishnav was in his first year of a BBA in Marketing at Middlesex University Dubai. He’d graduated from GEMS Our Own Indian School. He even held a UAE Golden Visa, which meant he could stay in the country long-term. But he wasn’t just about academics. He loved the Model United Nations scene, and didn’t just attend he led. He was President and Vice President of his university’s MUN Club, chaired several committees, and picked up awards like Best Delegate and Best Chair along the way. Friends noticed his leadership and drive, and looked up to him for it.

He interned at Kendal and Uniplus in Dubai, learning the ropes of business and marketing. It was obvious he was building something big for himself balancing studies, extracurriculars, and professional experience.

His friends and classmates remember him as upbeat, determined, and someone who really threw himself into everything he did. The shock of his passing still echoes through his university; people are grieving, and the sense of loss is everywhere.

