Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey, known for creating some of India’s most iconic ad campaigns, passed away on Thursday, October 23.

Pandey started his journey in the advertising industry in 1982 with Ogilvy India. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he crafted memorable campaigns such as Asian Paints’ “Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye” and Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, leaving an indelible mark on India’s advertising landscape.

Piyush Pandey And His Career

He kicked off his career back in 1982 at Ogilvy India and, honestly, spent the next forty years changing the face of Indian advertising. Pandey is the mind behind unforgettable campaigns think Asian Paints’ “Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye” or Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai.”

He had this knack for slipping Hindi and local slang into big ad campaigns, pulling brands closer to regular folks and making ads feel like part of everyday life. That’s what set him apart he made advertising speak to people, and not just at them.

Pandey grew up in Jaipur. Before ads came calling, he tried his hand at cricket, tasted tea for a living, even did construction work. At 27, he joined Ogilvy India, back when English ruled the industry. But he changed that. His work brought the language of real India into the spotlight.

You probably remember Fevicol’s “Egg” ad or that Hutch pug following the kid around those are just a couple of the campaigns that stuck with people, thanks to him. He had a way with humor and heart. He didn’t just want to sell you something he wanted to make you feel something too.

Under Pandey, Ogilvy India hit the world stage, grabbing awards for creativity and bold ideas. In 2004, he became the first Asian jury president at Cannes. Later, in 2018, he and his brother Prasoon Pandey took home the Lion of St. Mark for lifetime achievement at Cannes.

The CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award and the Padma Shri followed, making him the first ad professional in India to get that civilian honor. All the while, he kept Ogilvy India a standard for creative work that stayed true to Indian roots.

Pandey always believed ads should hit home emotionally. He managed to bridge the gap between brands and daily life his campaigns didn’t just sell products, they became part of the culture.

From political slogans like “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” to everyday ads, his work left a permanent mark on Indian society. People who worked with him call him humble, visionary, and always in tune with his audience. Even now, young advertisers look up to him. With his passing, it really feels like the end of an era in Indian advertising.

