LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
Home > India > Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey, known for creating some of India’s most iconic ad campaigns, passed away on Thursday, October 23.

Piyush Pandey | Pic Credit: X
Piyush Pandey | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 24, 2025 10:42:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey, known for creating some of India’s most iconic ad campaigns, passed away on Thursday, October 23.

Pandey started his journey in the advertising industry in 1982 with Ogilvy India. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he crafted memorable campaigns such as Asian Paints’ “Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye” and Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, leaving an indelible mark on India’s advertising landscape.

Piyush Pandey And His Career

He kicked off his career back in 1982 at Ogilvy India and, honestly, spent the next forty years changing the face of Indian advertising. Pandey is the mind behind unforgettable campaigns think Asian Paints’ “Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye” or Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai.” 

He had this knack for slipping Hindi and local slang into big ad campaigns, pulling brands closer to regular folks and making ads feel like part of everyday life. That’s what set him apart he made advertising speak to people, and not just at them.

Pandey grew up in Jaipur. Before ads came calling, he tried his hand at cricket, tasted tea for a living, even did construction work. At 27, he joined Ogilvy India, back when English ruled the industry. But he changed that. His work brought the language of real India into the spotlight.

You probably remember Fevicol’s “Egg” ad or that Hutch pug following the kid around those are just a couple of the campaigns that stuck with people, thanks to him. He had a way with humor and heart. He didn’t just want to sell you something he wanted to make you feel something too.

Under Pandey, Ogilvy India hit the world stage, grabbing awards for creativity and bold ideas. In 2004, he became the first Asian jury president at Cannes. Later, in 2018, he and his brother Prasoon Pandey took home the Lion of St. Mark for lifetime achievement at Cannes.

The CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award and the Padma Shri followed, making him the first ad professional in India to get that civilian honor. All the while, he kept Ogilvy India a standard for creative work that stayed true to Indian roots.

Pandey always believed ads should hit home emotionally. He managed to bridge the gap between brands and daily life his campaigns didn’t just sell products, they became part of the culture.

From political slogans like “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” to everyday ads, his work left a permanent mark on Indian society. People who worked with him call him humble, visionary, and always in tune with his audience. Even now, young advertisers look up to him. With his passing, it really feels like the end of an era in Indian advertising.

Must Read: Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertisinghome-hero-pos-3Ogilvy IndiaPiyush Pandey

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Who Is Changpeng Zhao? Why Trump Pardoned The Binance Founder, What Was His Crime And What It Means For Crypto In US

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of $135 Million Underwritten Public Offering At $2.90 Per Share

US consumer prices likely remained higher in September amid tariff-pass through

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss
Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss
Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss
Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

QUICK LINKS