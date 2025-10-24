Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

A major fire accident claimed lives of 20 passengers after a private Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday dawn. The incident occurred when the bus collided with a two-wheeler on National Highway 44 near Chinna Tekuru village.

Officials said the motorcycle got stuck under the Volvo bus, and its open fuel tank caused a sudden blaze. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle within minutes. According to authorities, the accident happened between 2.45 am and 3 am, when most passengers were asleep during the overnight journey from Hyderabad.

Extremely shocked and heartbroken by the horrific bus fire incident near Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district, where a private bus heading to Bengaluru from Hyderabad was engulfed in flames, claiming several precious lives. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their… pic.twitter.com/7qinfDNNeu — Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) October 24, 2025

43 People Were Onboard

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil while speaking with Times Now confirmed that 43 people were inside the bus, including two drivers and two children. “Nineteen passengers, both drivers, and two children managed to survive. In total, 23 people escaped the fire, while the rest were charred to death,” he said. The bus door reportedly got jammed due to a short circuit, trapping several passengers inside. The vehicle was completely gutted before firefighters could bring the blaze under control. Rescue teams later shifted survivors and injured passengers to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Survivors recalled the terrifying experience of waking up to smoke and flames filling the bus. One passenger said, “Around 2.30 am, the bus stopped suddenly. I woke up and saw the fire spreading fast. We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked. Many jumped out through the windows to save their lives.” According to eyewitnesses, most passengers were asleep at the time of the crash. Those who woke up in time helped others escape before the fire completely engulfed the vehicle, officials added.

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari visited the accident site and said the crash happened between 3 am and 3.30 am when the bus rammed into a bike, causing an immediate explosion. He said around 19 injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police stated that the bus, which had left Hyderabad around midnight, caught fire when the motorcycle got stuck under it, leading to sparks that ignited the fuel. Authorities have started an investigation to check for technical faults or negligence that could have caused the tragedy.

Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy Express Grief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the deadly accident and assured full support for the victims’ families. “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones. All possible support will be extended to the injured and affected families,” Naidu said in a post on X. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also offered condolences and directed officials to coordinate relief measures with Andhra Pradesh authorities.

The Chief Ministers of both states have instructed senior officials to monitor rescue operations and provide necessary assistance to survivors. The Telangana government directed its Chief Secretary and DGP to set up a dedicated helpline for affected families. Meanwhile, police, fire department, and transport officials are examining the cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest that friction between the bus and the two-wheeler triggered the flames. The state government assured that relief and compensation will be given to the victims and their families immediately.

PM modi announces ex-gratia

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district that claimed several lives. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident.

