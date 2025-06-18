Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Health > World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?

World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?

Milk has often been recognized as a symbol of purity and nutrition in every household and is a staple in diets for people belonging to all walks of life across the globe.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 20:27:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Milk has often been recognised as a symbol of purity and nutrition in every household and is a staple in diets for people belonging to all walks of life across the globe. It has been a part of our lifestyle for as long as one can remember. Rich in nutrients that are essential for a body’s development including calcium, protiens and vitamins, it aids in maintaining stronger bones and overall health of individuals. It has been the ideal food preferrence for new born babies while it is also considered important and recommended by doctors to include in your diets as adults. However, the increasing prevelance of adultrated milk has risen to be a significant threat to the public health as a whole. The concept of “adulteration in milk” refers to tampering with milk and contaminating it by adding substances into it, ranging from harmless substances that are used to increase volume of the milk like water to, sometimes, toxic chemicals intended to mask spoilage or enhance appearance.

Tags: health newsmilk dayunited nations
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?