LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey

Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey

Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 19:40:08 IST

Toronto [Canada], September 8 (ANI): Angelina Jolie’s starrer ‘Couture’ had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it turned into an emotional moment for the actress.

The Oscar-winning star, who plays a filmmaker battling breast cancer in the movie, spoke about her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, during a Q&A session after the screening. Bertrand died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 56.

According to PEOPLE, when an audience member who had recently lost a friend to cancer asked the cast about their message of “hope,” Jolie grew emotional before responding. “I’m very sorry for your loss,” she said gently, before recalling her mother’s own words.

“One thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer, she said to me once… people were asking her how she was feeling and she said, ‘All anybody ever asks me about is cancer,'” Jolie shared as quoted by PEOPLE.

“So I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know? They’re a whole person and they’re still living.”

The actress was joined on stage by her Couture co-stars Ella Rumpf, Anyier Anei, and the film’s writer-director Alice Winocour.

Winocour explained that while the film is about cancer, it is also about life itself. “We really didn’t want to depress you about cancer, quite the opposite. It’s about the spirit of survival,” she said. Winocour also mentioned how Jolie immediately felt connected to the story because both her mother and grandmother died of breast cancer, and she herself underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to lower her own risk.

In Couture, Jolie plays Maxine, a filmmaker who takes a job in the Paris fashion world while navigating a divorce, raising a teenage daughter, and facing a serious diagnosis. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: angelina joliecancercouturetoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record
Trans Rights In Spotlight: Why Sabrina Carpenter’s VMA Performance Is Being Called A Pop Culture Power Move
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The VMAs 2025? Internet Has Its Own Conspiracy Theories
Your Tongue Sheds In Patches And Looks Like An Atlas: Kate McKinnon Opens Up About Her ‘GROSS’ Medical Condition
After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot

LATEST NEWS

Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities
Dark matter formed when fast particles slowed down and got heavy: Study
"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans, calls film "grand celebration of life"
Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey
Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey
Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey
Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey

QUICK LINKS