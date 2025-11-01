LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval 2025 lit up Santa Monica Blvd with dazzling costumes, music, and performances. Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s biggest Halloween street party in Los Angeles.

West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 12:29:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

Halloween Carnaval Returns to West Hollywood.

The iconic West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is back! Save the date for Nov. 1, 2025. West Hollywood’s outdoor free street festival transforms Santa Monica Boulevard into a stage for costumes, music, and fun. You simply will not find or experience many (or any) Halloween parties like this one in the world. 

Event Information and Location

The event will take place from 00:20 GMT to 03:41 GMT along Santa Monica Boulevard, from N. Doheny Drive to N. La Cienega Boulevard. This historic street that runs along famous Route 66 will be a very busy place filled with activities, including a main stage at Santa Monica and N. San Vicente Blvd, where yes there will be DJs and entertainment.

Throngs of Costume Lovers and Amazing Entertainment

A crowded carnival of thousands of people rocking wild and creative costumes gather to celebrate. In addition to the costume contests, food trucks, bars, restaurants, and other West Hollywood entertainment venues are part of the fun and excitement. The energy and creativity that people display is what makes the event special and unlike any other Halloween event.

Safety & Community

The city works and coordinates with law enforcement representatives to create a safe experience for participants. With safety ambassadors and police easily seen, the plan to have fun for all fits into a joyous tradition of bringing our community together for a night of goodwill and fun.

Show Us Your Spook

Everyone is invited to be sure to flaunt your costume spirit on social media using #wehohalloween, and photos and videos share that previous West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval was an occasion to wear colorful, fun, wild, silly costume spirit that was off-the-hook! 

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is not only about Halloween, it’s about the very culture and community spirit that West Hollywood embodies. If you are in Southern California on Halloween, it is a tradition you can count on! 

The details mentioned about the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval 2025 are based on publicly available information, event announcements, and media reports. Dates, schedules, and participation details are subject to change by event organizers or local authorities. Readers are advised to check official West Hollywood or event websites for the most accurate and updated information before attending.

INPUTS FROM REUTERS.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 12:29 PM IST








West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party
West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party
West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party
West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

