From FaceTime To Texting, Justin Trudeau Has Been Pursuing Katy Perry Since Months As Duo’s Yacht Pics Go Viral: Report

The rumour mill is raging once again around pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the release of a few nude photos of the two on a yacht outing, which were leaked on social media.

One is hearing now that Perry is finding the politician most handsome, and Trudeau himself is stunned to be involved with someone so glamorous.

The inside story behind Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

The first association between the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister came in July this year. Their supposed love affair was fuelled by the presence of snapshots of them getting hot in a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara which were shared on social media.

According to one of the sources to People magazine, the two are having an easy relationship. On the initial occasion that she was spending out with Justin, she did not have any dating intentions with him, but they kept in touch. They share a lot of common ground and talk a lot about them, but Katy was going through too many things to even consider dating at that point, said the source.

Having initially met in July in Montreal, Trudeau, 53, continued to pursue her, leading the insider to add, He even flew to California to see her on a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”

In the meantime, according to one report on RadarOnline.com, there are multiple sources that Trudeau cannot imagine that the exquisite Roar singer, 40, has fallen in love with him. The insiders tell that the couple were dating secretly since the beginning of the summer.

One of the sources claimed, they could not spend much time together since she was on a tour but they were always in touch, always FaceTiming and texting one another.

According to the source, he is a little geek and cannot imagine a person as famous and glamorous as Katy, is interested in him, yet she gets flattered with being asked out by such a respected politician.

New photos have surfaced allegedly showing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as a couple. The two were seen kissing aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. pic.twitter.com/xNBhV2aKwC — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 11, 2025

Is Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau?

The dating of Trudeau and Perry dates back to July, when he was caught in a date with Perry at an intimate dinner in Montreal. The two were then caught taking a walk at Mount Royal Park. Trudeau was next observed at the Lifetimes tour of Perry in Canada that was sold out.

A number of images obtained by The Daily Mail, depicted the 40-year-old singer hugging Trudeau. Perry appeared in a black one-piece swimsuit, and Trudeau appeared bare with jeans that they would go out in on their water day.

One of the photos shows the two in what appears to be an embrace, whereas in another one, Trudeau appears to be nuzzling Perry on the cheek. In another picture, Trudeau is shown massaging the rear of the singer. The pictures were reported to have been captured in the coast of Santa Barbara, California in September.

In 2023, 18 years into their marriage, Trudeau parted ways with his wife, Sophie Grégoire. The two ex-lovers have three children: sons Xavier and Hadrien, both 17 and 11, and a daughter Ella-Grace, 16. Meanwhile, Perry and actor, Orlando Bloom asserted their separation in early July, after almost 10 years of togetherness. The two have a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

ALSO READ: Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban