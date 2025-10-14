LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Pakistan’s first dating reality show Lazawal Ishq, hosted by Ayesha Omar, has sparked national outrage over morality, religion, and modernity. As petitions seek a ban and hashtags trend, the Islamabad High Court steps in—while the show’s online popularity continues to rise.

A still of Lazawal Ishq (PHOTO: X)
A still of Lazawal Ishq (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 14, 2025 15:01:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

In the last quarter of September, Pakistan had its first dating reality show, Lazawal Ishq. It was hoped to be like a breath of fresh air in the heavily moralised entertainment industry in the country.

But rather, it has caused a tremendous storm. Primarily filmed in Istanbul, the show, which was presented by the actor Ayesha Omar, has created a great controversy over the issue of religion, morality, and the shrinking of space given to pop culture in an Islamic Nation that is still bargaining over its association to modernity.

Lazawal Ishq Sparks Outrage

In the simplest sense, Lazawal Ishq is a typical international structure four men and four women who are staying in a high-end villa, creating relationships, facing heartbreak, and competing over who will win the prize of love in the shrine of the camera.

The name is literally translated as everlasting love, yet the response of the audience has hardly been loving.

Lazawal Ishq Divides Pakistan Over Morality and Modernity

Just days after its release, a petition was taken to the Islamabad High Court requesting it to impose a blanket ban on the show and stated that it was a violation of societal values and Islamic ethics and encouraged obscenity and moral corruption.

The petition also encouraged various authorities such as PEMRA and PTA to oversee online sites and refer to the Council of Islamic Ideology on the type of romantic information that can be uploaded online.

A country torn between decency and civilization.

The social media has since become a battlefield. On X (previously Twitter), the moral alarm bells went off on the feeds. One user wrote:

Pakistan is not a dating reality show market. In society, people can hardly hold hands. #LazawalIshq”

Another added: that I knew nothing about Lazawal Ishq that was to my liking.

To a group of Pakistanis, the show is considered to be an intrusion of the Western culture. Quite a number of users said verses in the Quran, calling on producers to preserve Islamic values and not to sell vulgarity with clicks.

Hashtags such as BanLazawalIshq and ProtectOurCulture broke into the top trending hashtags in 48 hours of the premiere.

However, in the wake of the moral policing, a smaller portion of the audience have also been able to justify the show as being harmless entertainment.

Ayesha Omar, the host who is regarded as among the most popular and daring actresses in Pakistan, has turned out to be the lightning rod and the shield of the show.

Her opponents attack her as promoting Western indecency, and her supporters praise her as courageous because of her boundary pushing the country, still trapped in the fifties.

Omar, who has been vocal on the gender equality issue, has remained silent on the whole controversy.

The Islamabad High Court has begun hearing the case, but Lazawal Ishq is still broadcasting unabated, unapologetic and, more ironically, even more popular than ever on YouTube.

The producers of the show believe that it should be taken as an exploration of a contemporary relationship issue, and not an insult to established views. 

ALSO READ: ‘Mashallah Kya…’ Annu Kapoor, 69, Passes Lewd Remarks On Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky’ Body Leaving Internet Furious

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7latest viral newsLazawal IshqPakistan showtrending news

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Instagram Recent Photo

Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 650 Crore Globally On Day 12, Beats Baahubali, Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Reigns!

Who Is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Turns Heads As She Joins The Bihar Poll Battle

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Meet 10 Indian Companies Redefining Business in 2025

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed In US, Freed After 43 Years In Prison

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

From Cookware to Ice creams: What’s Powering India’s Celebration Economy

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban
Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban
Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban
Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban
QUICK LINKS