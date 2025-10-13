LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Mashallah Kya…' Annu Kapoor, 69, Passes Lewd Remarks On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Milky' Body Leaving Internet Furious

Actor Annu Kapoor drew backlash after calling Tamannaah Bhatia’s body “milky” during a podcast. Netizens slammed his sexist comments and accused him of disrespecting women. The 69-year-old also mocked Tamannaah’s Aaj Ki Raat remark. Tamannaah has not yet responded.

Annu Kapoor has sparked controversy after making remarks about actress Tamannaah Bhatia in a recent interview (PHOTO: X/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 13, 2025 16:29:34 IST

Actor Annu Kapoor has stirred controversy when he made comments about the actress, Tamannaah Bhatia, in one of his recent interviews. 

The 69-year-old actor raved about her milkshake body and reacted to the words of Bhatia, who had said that it is the mothers who only eat and watch her when she is dancing her sensual Aaj Ki Raat dance.

Annu Kapoor Sparks Outrage for Calling Tamannaah Bhatia’s Body ‘Milky’

Nonetheless, netizens blamed Annu for his vulgar comments, a mentality of degrading women, and being perverted at the expense of women.

Annu Kapoor, 69, Gushes Over Tamannaah Bhatia over her body, Milky.

In an interview on Shubhankar Mishra podcast he was asked whether he likes Tamannaah and Annu replied, Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what a milky body she has).

In addition, he also responded to the comment of Tamannaah about Aaj Ki Raat and said, “Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain wahto 70 bacha 70 saal purana hai woh.. And he is 11 year old budha (Kids of that age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. This is the question I would have posed on her.)

And Annu added, “Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desk ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun.” 

Annu Kapoor Slammed for Sexist Comments

Shortly after Annu Kapoor’s comment on Tamannaah, the Internet attacked him on how it is a derogatory comment, which is cheap and degrading. Others even doubted that he would have suggested such a vulgar statement with respect to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

