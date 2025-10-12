LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau confirmed their romance with a steamy PDA on a Santa Barbara yacht. The viral photos come months after Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom and Trudeau’s separation from Sophie Grégoire, sparking a new celebrity power couple buzz.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Kiss And Cuddle On Yacht In California (PHOTO: X)
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Kiss And Cuddle On Yacht In California (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 14:37:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is once again in the news, and for all the good reasons. Months of romance between Katy and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been confirmed by both the duo in an official PDA on the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The images of the two kissing on a yacht are trending on social media, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Katy Perry Indulges in Steamy PDA withJustin Trudeau

The Daily Mail got hold of the photos of the 40-year-old singer hugging Trudeau and then getting cosy on a yacht. Katy Perry chose a black one-piece swimsuit, whereas the 53-year-old Trudeau wore a pair of jeans and nothing on his chest to go swimming on their day on the water. 

The images are finding their way everywhere on social medi,a making netizens anticipate the new couple.

One witness had informed The Daily Mail that she had pulled up beside a small whale-watching boat that belonged to the masses, and they began making love. 

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split? 

Since the year 2019, on Valentine’s Day, Katy, 40, was engaged to Orlando Bloom, 48. However, a few months ago in early this year, the couple, who have a four-year-old daughter Daisy, together, was reported to have broken their engagement which was a five-year engagement.

Since then, speculation has involved an idea that their relationship is in trouble, according to the article Mirror.co.uk. Katy Perry further hyped the rumours of a possible break-up with actor Orlando when she was caught without her engagement ring during a public outing. 

Justin Trudeau also got out of a marriage with Sophie Grégoire. The gossip over the ex-PM and artist started when Trudeau and Perry were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal this July. The next time the duo was seen during a walk at Mount Royal Park.

ALSO READ: Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Justin Trudeaukaty perrylatest viral newstrending news

RELATED News

US actress Diane Keaton dies at 79, People reports
US actress Diane Keaton, star of 'Annie Hall,' dies at 79
Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sets Record; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Win Big
Oscar-buzzy 'Hamnet' changed me, actress Jessie Buckley says
Kajol And Shah Rukh Khan Relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ Iconic Moment, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever
Norway's Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
‘Couldn’t Even Afford Clothes’ Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion And Dark Times Before Cricket Glory
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online
Crypto’s $19 Billion Crash Shocks The Market: Who Lost The Most? Few Surprising Victims
More Than Just A Game: Norway To Donate Match Profits To Gaza From The Recent Match Against Israel
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Border Clash, Issues Fresh Warning, Demands Islamabad To…
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

QUICK LINKS