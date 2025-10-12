Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress known for her iconic roles in Hollywood, has died at the age of 79, according to People. Keaton gained fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in “The Godfather” trilogy, earning critical acclaim.

She went on to star in films including “Manhattan,” “Annie Hall,” and “The First Wives Club.” Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for “Annie Hall.”

She received three more Academy Award nominations for “Reds,” “Marvin’s Room,” and “Something’s Gotta Give,” solidifying her place among Hollywood legends.

Born in Los Angeles as the oldest of four children, Keaton studied drama at Santa Ana College in Orange County, gaining experience performing live on stage.

She briefly attended the University of Southern California before moving to New York City to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse drama school. Keaton changed her last name because Actors’ Equity already had a Diane Hall. Her early dedication to acting laid the foundation for a decades-long, celebrated career.Before achieving Hollywood fame, Diane Keaton earned recognition on stage.

She received a Tony nomination for her performance in Woody Allen’s 1969 play, “Play It Again, Sam.” The role showcased her talent and versatility, drawing attention from film directors. Keaton transitioned smoothly from stage to screen, quickly landing roles that became cultural touchstones.

Her combination of natural charm, comedic timing, and dramatic skill set her apart from her peers. Stage critics praised her performances for authenticity and depth, which later translated into award-winning roles in cinema. Her early stage work remains a significant milestone in her storied career.

Recent Work and Continued Passion

In the 2020s, Diane Keaton remained active in film. She appeared in “Summer Camp” (2022), “Maybe I Do” (2023), and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023). Keaton expressed gratitude for her career, telling USA TODAY in 2022, “I’m the luckiest woman ever! Other women my age are better than me as actresses. … But you do want to be active and involved in your life.”

Her continued dedication to acting reflected her passion for storytelling and connection with audiences. She embraced new roles while inspiring younger actors in Hollywood.

