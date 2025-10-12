LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, known for her roles in The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Manhattan, has died at the age of 79. Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 and earned three more nominations for Reds, Marvin’s Room, and Something’s Gotta Give. Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles, she studied drama at Santa Ana College and the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City.

Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79
Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 12, 2025 02:39:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress known for her iconic roles in Hollywood, has died at the age of 79, according to People. Keaton gained fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in “The Godfather” trilogy, earning critical acclaim.

She went on to star in films including “Manhattan,” “Annie Hall,” and “The First Wives Club.” Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for “Annie Hall.”

She received three more Academy Award nominations for “Reds,” “Marvin’s Room,” and “Something’s Gotta Give,” solidifying her place among Hollywood legends.

Born in Los Angeles as the oldest of four children, Keaton studied drama at Santa Ana College in Orange County, gaining experience performing live on stage. 

She briefly attended the University of Southern California before moving to New York City to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse drama school. Keaton changed her last name because Actors’ Equity already had a Diane Hall. Her early dedication to acting laid the foundation for a decades-long, celebrated career.Before achieving Hollywood fame, Diane Keaton earned recognition on stage.

 She received a Tony nomination for her performance in Woody Allen’s 1969 play, “Play It Again, Sam.” The role showcased her talent and versatility, drawing attention from film directors. Keaton transitioned smoothly from stage to screen, quickly landing roles that became cultural touchstones.

Her combination of natural charm, comedic timing, and dramatic skill set her apart from her peers. Stage critics praised her performances for authenticity and depth, which later translated into award-winning roles in cinema. Her early stage work remains a significant milestone in her storied career.

Recent Work and Continued Passion

In the 2020s, Diane Keaton remained active in film. She appeared in “Summer Camp” (2022), “Maybe I Do” (2023), and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023). Keaton expressed gratitude for her career, telling USA TODAY in 2022, “I’m the luckiest woman ever! Other women my age are better than me as actresses. … But you do want to be active and involved in your life.”

Her continued dedication to acting reflected her passion for storytelling and connection with audiences. She embraced new roles while inspiring younger actors in Hollywood.

Must Read: Arijit Singh Wins 8th Filmfare Award, Joins Kishore Kumar In History At 70th Filmfare 2025

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Arijit Singh Wins 8th Filmfare Award, Joins Kishore Kumar In History At 70th Filmfare 2025
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
WATCH! SRK And Karan Johar Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ With Jaya Bachchan At Filmfare Awards For Amitabh Bachchan
Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' storms UK charts, sets new records

LATEST NEWS

Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79
UPDATE 20-NCAAF Results
Afghan-American Politician Mariam Solaimankhil Slams Pakistan Over Torture Treatment of Afghan Refugees, Watch
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line
Ukrainian Crypto Investor Konstantin Galish Found Dead Amid Crypto Crash In Lamborghini
EU need for 'digital sovereignty' does not mean protectionism, German minister says
Bill Gates, PAHO consider ways to bring weight-loss drugs to lower-income countries 
‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79
Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79
Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79
Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79

QUICK LINKS