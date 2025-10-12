Arijit Singh Wins 8th Filmfare Award, Joins Kishore Kumar In History At 70th Filmfare 2025

Arijit Singh won the Best Singer Male award for the song Sajni from the film Laapataa Ladies at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 held at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad. With this victory, he claimed his eighth Filmfare Award in the same category, joining the legendary Kishore Kumar, who also won eight Best Singer awards in his lifetime.

Arijit’s previous wins include Tum Hi Ho (2014), Sooraj Dooba Hai (2016), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2017), Roke Na Ruke Naina (2018), Ae Watan (2019), Kalank (2020), and Kesariya (2023).

Arijit Singh: One of Today’s Most Popular Singers

Arijit Singh has established himself as one of the most popular playback singers in India. He has sung songs in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, and several other languages. His soulful voice and versatility have earned him a massive fan following across generations.

Winning his eighth Filmfare Award at the mega event further cemented his position in Indian music history. Singh continues to be a trendsetter in the industry, with his songs often topping music charts and connecting with audiences worldwide.

Laapataa Ladies Dominates 70th Filmfare Awards 2025

Kiron Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. The film bagged over ten awards, including Best Music, Best Lyric, and multiple technical honours. The film’s actors also received accolades, with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam winning Best Supporting Actor Male and Female, respectively.

Nitanshi Goel earned the Best Debut Female award for her performance. The film’s success at the event highlights its popularity and critical acclaim, making it one of the most celebrated projects of the year.

Celebrities Shine at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 took place at Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and featured a star-studded evening of glamour, music, and celebration. Bollywood actors, singers, and filmmakers attended the event in style. Several celebrities received awards across multiple categories, celebrating excellence in acting, music, and technical achievements. The awards function combined performances, recognition, and memorable moments on a single platform. The event also showcased emerging talent alongside industry veterans, making it a comprehensive celebration of Indian cinema’s talent and creativity.

The 70th Filmfare Awards honoured the best in Indian cinema with awards spanning acting, music, and technical categories. Laapataa Ladies and Arijit Singh stood out as the night’s biggest winners, showcasing both cinematic and musical brilliance. The event reflected the hard work, talent, and dedication of artists and technicians across the industry. Audiences and fans celebrated the night with excitement, sharing live updates and highlights on social media. The Filmfare Awards continue to be a benchmark for excellence, recognizing the contributions of artists who shape Indian cinema each year.

