Home > Entertainment > Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch

Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan saved actress Nitanshi Goel from tripping on stage at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, earning praise for his gentlemanly act. The star-studded night in Ahmedabad celebrated Indian cinema with glamour and powerful performances.

Pic Credit : Flimfare X
Pic Credit : Flimfare X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 11, 2025 23:03:48 IST

Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism began with a power-packed moment as Shah Rukh Khan made a grand stage entry. Fans cheered as the Bollywood superstar appeared to the beats of his blockbuster song Jawan title track.

Dressed in a black and white suit, SRK greeted fans with his signature open-arm pose and warm Namashkar. The actor also blew flying kisses, adding charm to the electrifying atmosphere. Fireworks lit up the stage to mark his arrival, making the moment one of the biggest highlights of the night.

A video shared on Filmfare’s official Instagram handle captured Shah Rukh Khan’s stunning stage appearance. The superstar’s entry followed a series of fireworks, welcoming the “King of Bollywood” to the spotlight. As the Jawan title track played, the audience celebrated his first-ever National Award win, turning his entry into a symbolic moment. SRK’s charm and energy captivated the audience as he recreated his iconic open-arm pose. His commanding presence on stage reminded fans why he continues to reign as one of India’s most loved performers.

Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel !

Shah Rukh Khan once again showed why fans call him the “King of Hearts” at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism. The actor co-hosted the event with filmmaker Karan Johar and impressed audiences with his gentlemanly act.

During the ceremony, SRK helped actress Nitanshi Goel, winner of the Best Debut Female Award, avoid a fall on stage. A video posted on Filmfare’s Instagram shows SRK holding her hand as she tripped on the stairs, preventing her from falling and safely guiding her to the stage.

The video of Shah Rukh Khan helping Nitanshi Goel quickly went viral across social media platforms. As she stepped onto the stairs, she lost balance, but SRK’s timely reaction saved her. He held her hand firmly, escorted her to the stage, and even adjusted the trail of her gown to prevent further difficulty.

Laapata Ladies Actress – Nitanshi Goel Wins Best Debut Female Award 

Nitanshi Goel received the Best Debut Female Award for her performance in Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. The young actress expressed her gratitude to the audience and the film’s team for the recognition. Her emotional moment on stage became even more memorable after SRK’s kind gesture. The actor’s help not only prevented a mishap but also turned the moment into one of the highlights of the night. Fans and celebrities appreciated the way Shah Rukh Khan supported the debutante in front of a packed audience.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 11:03 PM IST
Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch

Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch
Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch
Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch
Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch

QUICK LINKS