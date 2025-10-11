LIVE TV
How Much Did Rashmika Mandanna's Engagement Ring Cost? Actress Flaunts Massive Diamond In New Video- Watch!

Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly gotten engaged in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad home. Fans noticed Rashmika’s sparkling ring in her latest Instagram video, fuelling rumours that the beloved duo is set to marry in 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts 'Huge Diamond' In New Post (Photo: Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts 'Huge Diamond' In New Post (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 11, 2025 16:44:38 IST

Rumours about dating Pan-India stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been running more than a year. Both of them ever confirmed or denied their relationship, but the fans speculate basing their response on their social media, and this time they are certain. 

Lately, the Tollywood youngsters were seen celebrating a hush-hush wedding in the home of Vijay in Hyderabad, on Friday. One of the close assistants of Vijay revealed to Hyderabad Times that the families had settled on the auspicious date between Vijay and Rashmika. It was a small family affair that had few guests. The pair are to get married next year.

Rashmika Mandanna Boasts of Engagement Ring in New Post

The duo has not posted any photographs as a couple, but it appears that the Pushpa actress has quietly affirmed their relationship by flaunting her ring in her latest Instagram reel.

To her official Instagram account, Rashmika posted a video with her pet dog and eagle-eyed subscribers were able to see a huge diamond on her ring finger.

Fan pages are taking snapshots and sending them everywhere. It is only the fact that netizens are already thrilled by the fact that the two are getting married, following years of datin,g which has already taken them super excited with this picture.

Although the team of Vijay Devarakonda has confirmed that the stars of ‘Dear Comrade’ are engaged, it is the first occasion that the netizens observed the stars of the movie with the ring on her hand. 

Rashmika had captioned the post, “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee?.”

She added, “Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!” 

How much did Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring cost?

The cost of Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring has not been revealed yet. However, the fans have been guessing its amount since the day the actress got engaged. It is safe to say that Mandanna’s engagement ring is definitely worth a few lakhs. 

According to an insider who was close to Rashmika, the ceremony was supposed to take place immediately after Rashmika comes back to India after shooting Cocktail 2, and this actually took place shortly after her return. As per reports, it is now decided that they will get married in 2026. Things were met and formalised between both families recently. 

It is rumoured that the two have been dating long before. Their posts on social media are similar in several ways, and the astute fans have observed them all the time. Mandanna has even been caught at one time posing in the house of Vija,y and they have even been caught at the same beach taking pictures at the same time.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 4:44 PM IST
