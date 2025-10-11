LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Sameer Wankhede Makes A New Shocking Claim, Says He Is Getting Threats From Pakistan Post Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit

Sameer Wankhede Makes A New Shocking Claim, Says He Is Getting Threats From Pakistan Post Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a ₹2 crore defamation suit against Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment over their series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, alleging it defamed him. Wankhede said the case is about personal dignity, not his professional life.

Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan (Photo: X/Wikipedia)
Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan (Photo: X/Wikipedia)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 11, 2025 15:21:01 IST

Sameer Wankhede Makes A New Shocking Claim, Says He Is Getting Threats From Pakistan Post Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit

Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, has also come out in support of the defamation lawsuit he took against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, insisting that it is a personal issue that has nothing to do with his professional life.

Summons were summoned to actor Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and the OTT platform Netflix on a defamation case of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday, claiming that the two had tarnished his reputation in their series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Wankhede has demanded damages of ₹2 crore, which he wishes to give to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital as the donation to cancer patients.

Sameer Wankhede Defamation Suit

The plea brought forward the case that the Aryan Khan-headed Netflix show, The Bads of Bollywood, spreads a false and negative image regarding anti-drug law enforcement agencies, undermining the trust of the populace on the law enforcement agencies.

It claimed that the series has been conceptualised and done in a calculated and bias way, when the case of the officer and the son of Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan is still pending and under investigation in the Bombay High Court and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Special Court in Mumbai.

Why did Sameer Wankhede file a defamation case against Netflix?

In an interview, Sameer Wankhede said that in his personal opinion, it has got nothing to do with his work or his career. “Personally I have addressed the Delhi High Court. I would not like to say anything about the court proceedings or the involved issues, since the case has been sub judice during which the matter has been taken up in the court proceedings. This is a case of self-respect, individual dignity and individual honour,” said Wankhede. 

He raised his concerns regarding the impact of the entertainment content that he and others around him have experienced through depiction whether in the form of satire or parody. He stated, “Any satire, any parody, you make, make it among your own. The problem of drug abuse has been a significant concern to our country today, and by mentioning things like that, you not only offend a single individual, but every person I have worked with, and many other people who are combating drug abuse.” 

Wankhede made it clear that the defamation suit has been instituted in his personal capacity and it has nothing to do with his professional duties. Personally, he has applied to the Delhi High Court, and commented that at this stage, he would not discuss court proceedings because the case is under court.

The case involves the material created by Red Chillies Entertainment and conveyed by Netflix that Wankhede says has defamed him and harassed his family.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 3:21 PM IST
Sameer Wankhede Makes A New Shocking Claim, Says He Is Getting Threats From Pakistan Post Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit

QUICK LINKS