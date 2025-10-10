LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz

‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz

Deepika Padukone exits Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, insisting on an 8-hour workday. She highlights double standards in Bollywood, defends work-life balance, and calls for industry reforms, challenging entrenched norms while maintaining dignity and professionalism.

Deepika Padukone Stands Firm on 8-Hour Workday, Exits Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Kalki 2898 AD (Pc: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone Stands Firm on 8-Hour Workday, Exits Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Kalki 2898 AD (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 10, 2025 14:00:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz

Deepika Padukone has been among Indian cinema’s leading stars and opened up about her departures from two major projects: Spirit Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the sequel of sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. According to reports, she had insisted on a regular workday of eight hours, an almost impossible proposition in the world of Bollywood. It is said that she wants to keep her work-life balance healthy, especially since she has embraced motherhood.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced her departure, indicating that they could not reach a partnership on the project and hinted at the fact that “it deserves that commitment and much more.” After this post, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga cryptically started making comments, allegedly against an unnamed actor about breaking an unspoken NDA, and questioning, “is this what your feminism stands for?”

The 8-Hour Workday Debate

The actress would not speak names but openly countered an accusation with one she believed to be clearly appropriate: double standards within the industry. “In fact, I wasn’t the first one to raise this issue. There have always been so many actors, particularly the male ones, who have been doing 8-hour work for several years without it ever hitting the news,” she added.

More recently, Padukone stated that her insistence on eight hours of shooting is not “ridiculously unfair,” going on to say that it is a truth known but not widely reported that many male superstar contemporaries of hers have stuck to a limited workday for years, without ever making it to a national headline or under public scrutiny.

Challenging Industry Structure

Padukone set the whole incident against the backdrop of a disorganized and deeply entrenched culture of the Indian film industry. Why is it that a reasonable professional demand-that which is commonly accepted by top male actors-is regarded as something “pushy” or a sign of lack of “commitment” when put forward by a woman? Padukone asserts that it is precisely her refusal to yield on this issue that serves to advance the cause of systematic reform.

Her dignified yet firm stance couple with her being an actor asserting her professional rights creates scope for sorely needed reforms for an industrial culture that should have evolved to equitable working conditions for all, from its stars to its crew.

Also Read: ‘Can’t Tolerate’: Ismail Darbar Slams Gauhar Khan Working After Marriage, Recalls How His Wife Quit Career For Family

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: deepika padukonekalki-2898-adsandeep reddy vanga

RELATED News

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster
Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Video Triggers Boycott Calls Against Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi, Netizens React

LATEST NEWS

A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
FRENCH OILSEED GROUP AVRIL SECURES 1.05 BLN REFINANCING FOR GROWTH
ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates
Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?
‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz
‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz
‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz
‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz

QUICK LINKS