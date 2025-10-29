UK Icon Prunella Scales, Beloved ‘Fawlty Towers’ Actress, Dies at 93

LIVE TV
British acting legend Prunella Scales, best known for her iconic role as Sybil Fawlty in the classic sitcom Fawlty Towers, has passed away at the age of 93. With a career spanning over seven decades, Scales was celebrated for her sharp wit, impeccable comedic timing, and memorable performances in both television and theatre. Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow actors, honoring her remarkable contribution to British entertainment and comedy.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 14:50:55 IST

Prunella Scales, the beloved Sybil Fawlty from Fawlty Towers, passed away peacefully at her home in London at the age of 93. Her sons have announced her death. Scales played the beautiful “bitch” of a wife to Basil Fawlty in the sitcom which ran from 1975-1979, with her strictness and acerbic demeanor thoroughly adored and cherished. 

A comedy classic that touched the hearts of millions

Set in a seaside town in Torquay, Fawlty Towers is a hotel run in a chaotic manner and is regarded as one of Britain’s most popular comedies. The show lasted only two series, but made a significant impact on the television landscape and has continued to be shown across the globe, engaging fans with its characters and humour.

A Long and Distinguished Acting Career

Prunella enjoyed an acting career of almost 70 years in stage, TV, and film. She portrayed British queens including Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria and was famed more recently for the TV documentary series Great Canal Journeys, made with her dead husband, Timothy West.

Battling Dementia with Dignity

Prunella had lived with vascular dementia since 2013 and had retired from her profession. Her family mentioned she had lived at home comfortably and happily in her last days, surrounded by family. In fact, the day before she died, she was watching episodes of Fawlty Towers. 

Tributes from Castmates and Fans

Her co-star John Cleese wrote a touching tribute to her, describing her as “a truly wonderful comic actress” and “simply flawless” in her performances. Many others remembered her intelligence, humor, and kindness, celebrating her as an important part of UK television history.

This article is based on official media reports and public tributes. Details regarding Prunella Scales’ passing and related statements are subject to updates as more information is released by her family and representatives.

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: British comedyBritish TV legendcelebrity news 2025classic sitcom actressentertainment newsFawlty TowersPrunella ScalesPrunella Scales deathSybil FawltyUK actress dies

