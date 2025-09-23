LIVE TV
Emma Watson misses acting, not "soul-destroying" process of selling films

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 16:00:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 23 (ANI): Actor Emma Watson said that she misses acting but does not miss the “soul-destroying” process of promoting and selling the films she has worked in the past, reported Deadline.

“In some ways, I really won the lottery with acting, and what happened to me is so unusual,” said Watson

“But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying,” she said.

“But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed,” as quoted by Deadline.

She said rehearsal time on a project tends to be short, “but the moment you get to talk through a scene – or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something – and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment – it’s such an intense form of meditation. Because you just cannot be anywhere else. It’s so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure,” she told the outlet.

Watson also mentioned she was “working on something that I’ve never done before,” so stay tuned.

Although she put her acting career on hold, she said she “is maybe the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been.”

“I think what’s interesting about being an actor is, there’s a tendency to sort of fracture yourself into multiple personalities,” she said.

“I’m not just talking about the roles you play, but having the weight of a public persona, that needs constant feeding and sprucing and glamorising. It’s very energy-intensive stuff. And shedding the multiple identities has freed up so much space, I think, for me to be a better sister, daughter, friend, granddaughter and then artist. And someone who’s trying to do some critical thinking of her own,” as reported by Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: acting careerEmma Watsonentertainmentfilm-promotionhollywoodhollywood news

QUICK LINKS