EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 18:20:10 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Pedro Pascal knows best how to steal attention with his looks. At Emmys 2025, he made a fashionable statement in a white double-breasted suit jacket and trousers by Celine.

He elevated the look with a white button-down shirt, crisp white sneakers and tinted sunglasses, which he wore on the red carpet for a stylish edge, as per PEOPLE.

Pedro Pascal has earned a 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Joel Miller in The Last of Us. Joining him in the category are Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

With recent projects like Materialists, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II hitting the big screen, Pascal has been making a mark on the red carpet recently.

Pascal’s last red carpet event took place at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 21, which he attended with his sister, Lux Pascal. He looked suave in a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann look consisting of an ivory suit jacket paired with a white tank top and polka-dot neck scarf, black trousers, dress shoes and a red flower tucked into his blazer pocket. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: emmysemmys-2025pedro pascalred carpet

RELATED News

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes
Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches
Avengers: Doomsday Plot Synopsis Reveals THIS Big Detail Which You Might Miss Out
Emmy Awards 2025: Despite Multiple Nominations The Bear And The White Lotus Fail To Win A Single Award

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
"I couldn't answer her last phone call": Kiku Sharda breaks down in tears while recalling his mother's demise
"We will rise again": Badshah pays powerful tribute to flood-affected Punjab during US concert
Valmiki Corporation Case (Bengaluru): Siphoning Of Govt Funds To Personal Accounts Of Associates And Relatives Of The Then Minister
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
‘Why Are You Asking For Her Phone Number?’ Foreigner Confronts A Creep In Amritsar For Harassing His Wife Within Seconds Of Meeting
Univers Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global Industrial IoT Platforms
Which Indian State Has the Highest Toll Plazas and Why it Matters
SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Telecast On Tv And Online
2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

QUICK LINKS