Home > Hollywood > Filmmaker Christopher Nolan becomes new president of Directors Guild of America

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 19:00:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 21 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan was elected as the president of the Directors Guild of America on Saturday, reported Variety.

Nolan, an Oscar winner and one of the most successful helmers of his generation, succeeds Lesli Linka Glatter, who served two terms at the helm and was first elected in 2021.

He has been active in the DGA for some time and at present is a member of its national board of directors, according to the outlet.

The director called it one of the greatest “honours” of his career. He expressed his gratitude to the former director for her leadership in the Directors Guild of America.

“To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honours of my career. Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members,” said Nolan as quoted by Variety.

Nolan’s election marks a rare example of an A-list player taking the helm of the union at the peak of their professional career. Nolan earned two Oscars for his directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ in 20923.

He’s proven himself to be one of filmdom’s most versatile and most bankable helmers with his track record of directing critically acclaimed films, including ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Knight’, ‘Inception’, ‘Memento’, ‘Tenet’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

Nolan’s next big-screen big swing is ‘The Odyssey,’ an epic adventure story set for release in July from Universal Pictures, the studio that scored Oscars and global box office with Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’

The Odyssey features a large cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and more. Matt Damon is set to play the lead role in the movie. The film is still in production and is the first big-budget movie to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

