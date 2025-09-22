LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues

James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues

James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 19:42:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): James Van Der Beek has revealed that he will not be joining Monday’s ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion due to a stomach illness.

The actor, who revealed his Stage 3 diagnosis last year, shared that he is too unwell to join the cast due to stomach viruses, according to Deadline.

Van Der Beek had been looking forward to the event, especially since it was organised by his co-star Michelle Williams to raise funds for F Cancer.

In his Instagram post, Van Der Beek revealed just how much the reunion meant to him.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together way back in January… So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment,” he wrote.

Admitting he was disappointed to miss out on thanking everyone in person, the actor shared, “Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Van Der Beek went on to announce that his replacement will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, calling it a dream choice for the role of ‘Dawson.’

“The role of ‘Dawson,’ usually played by James Van Der Beek, will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Can’t believe I just got to type that,” Van Der Beek wrote. “Everyone, please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you, @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod,” he said.

The reunion, which was first announced in August, will see the cast of “Dawson’s Creek” together for the first time since the series wrapped in 2003. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cancerdawsons-creekhollywood newsjames-van-der-beeklin-manuel-mirandareunionstomach-illness

RELATED News

Blake Lively celebrates 18 years of 'Gossip Girl', drops rare BTS with Michelle Trachtenberg, Penn Badgley and others
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan becomes new president of Directors Guild of America
"It's still one of the scariest things": Patton Oswalt recalls watching 'Nosferatu' at age of 5

LATEST NEWS

"Telangana state should not be punished for its development: Asaduddin Owaisi backs CM Revanth Reddy's demand
Jaishankar meets US State Secy Marco Rubio on sidelines of 80th UNGA
Second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be done in Guwahati on Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister
‘Umpire Se Toh Mil Le’: Gautam Gambhir Gets Irritated As He Calls Back The Team From The Dressing Room Amid NO HANDSHAKE Row
"It is our responsibility": Nana Patekar on aiding families affected by cross-border shelling in Op Sindoor
Neighbour Rapes 14 Year Old, Burns Victim Alive With Wife’s Help In 2020, Justice Still Awaits
India moving ahead with strong focus on clean mobility and renewables, says industry leaders
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
Trinbago Knight Riders script history with their fifth CPL title
Avani Institute of Design Launches Kerala’s First Integrated Design Program
James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues
James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues
James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues
James Van Der Beek pulls out of 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to health issues

QUICK LINKS