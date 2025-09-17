Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5
Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 10:02:06 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): There’s great news for the fans of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starrer ‘The Morning Show’.

As per Variety, the makers have renewed the show for the fifth seaosn at Apple TV+, one day before the premiere of Season 4.

The drama series follows the major players at a morning news show and the network that airs it.

The logline for Season 4 reads, “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

“‘The Morning Show’ has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” said Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss in a statement. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — ‘The Morning Show’ continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

The cast features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. Season 4 introduces new additions including Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.

Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner while Mimi Leder serves as director. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5

