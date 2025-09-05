LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

The highly awaited horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites is finally here, marking it the finale of the Conjuring franchise. For over a decade, ‘The Conjuring’ universe has offered breathtaking and jump scares. The Conjuring: Last Rites beats these latest movies...

The Conjuring: Last Rites centres on one of the Warrens’ most personal investigations yet.
The Conjuring: Last Rites centres on one of the Warrens’ most personal investigations yet.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 5, 2025 14:11:15 IST

The highly awaited horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites is finally here, marking it the finale of the Conjuring franchise. For over a decade, ‘The Conjuring’ universe has offered breathtaking and jump scares. ED and Lorraine Warren have once again ruled the big screens and broken all records by becoming the highest-earning Hollywood horror film in India. 

 

The Conjuring Last Rites: Storyline

The Conjuring: Last Rites centres on one of the Warrens’ most personal investigations yet. Lorraine is confronted with visions of losing not only her husband but also her daughter and son-in-law, turning this case into a deeply emotional one. Unlike earlier entries, where the Warrens fought to save strangers, ‘Last Rites’ makes the stakes intimate and devastating. This personal angle grounds the film. 

The Conjuring Last Rites: Review 

The first half of The Conjuring: Last Rites is strong, which sets the mood with scary jumps. The possessions and exorcism scenes made an effective impact on the audience. But the climax, unfortunately, is where the film falters most. The stakes are high, but the tension never really builds enough to make you feel truly scared or restless. While The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016) raised the bar for horror with their detailed and chilling scenes, The Conjuring: Last Rites comes across as more predictable. 


The Conjuring Last Rites: Beats Beats Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files 

The Conjuring: Last Rites beats Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files with the advance ticket bookings, marking one of the most successful advance-selling horror releases in Indian cinema history. According to sacnilk, it had already crossed 300,000 tickets in advance sales, with close to 200,000 of those coming from leading multiplex chains. On BookMyShow alone, ticket sales had already crossed 225,000, and industry trackers expect it to surpass the ‘Mission Impossible’ 250,000 mark.

 

The Conjuring Last Rites: Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

The iconic Conjuring franchise is giving farewell to fans with The Conjuring: Last Rites, giving spine-chilling scares and a dark storyline. But the main debates start, is it worth watching the movie in 4DX, which will give you the best horror experience? Well, someone who wants to focus on the story and atmosphere without extra effects should watch the movie in 2DX. Meanwhile, the 4DX experience includes motion seats, wind, fog, and sensory effects, making it perfect for horror movie lovers. 

Tags: Baaghi 4conjuring last rites 2DXconjuring last rites 4DXconjuring last rites release dateconjuring last rites reviewconjuring last rites storyconjuring the last ritesThe Bengal Filesthe conjuring 2the conjuring last rites moviethe nun

RELATED News

When Is Jenna Ortega Starrer Wednesday Season 3 Coming Out? Ending Of Season 2 Explained
Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking
How Much Is David Corenswet Charging For Superman Sequel? James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow Will Finally See The Bonuses Raining
How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got
Is Simone Ashley Not Dating Joshua Jackson? Bridgerton Star Sparks Dating Rumours After Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man At US Open

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?
The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?
The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?
The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

QUICK LINKS