The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

The highly awaited horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites is finally here, marking it the finale of the Conjuring franchise. For over a decade, ‘The Conjuring’ universe has offered breathtaking and jump scares. ED and Lorraine Warren have once again ruled the big screens and broken all records by becoming the highest-earning Hollywood horror film in India.

The Conjuring Last Rites: Storyline

The Conjuring: Last Rites centres on one of the Warrens’ most personal investigations yet. Lorraine is confronted with visions of losing not only her husband but also her daughter and son-in-law, turning this case into a deeply emotional one. Unlike earlier entries, where the Warrens fought to save strangers, ‘Last Rites’ makes the stakes intimate and devastating. This personal angle grounds the film.

The Conjuring Last Rites: Review

The first half of The Conjuring: Last Rites is strong, which sets the mood with scary jumps. The possessions and exorcism scenes made an effective impact on the audience. But the climax, unfortunately, is where the film falters most. The stakes are high, but the tension never really builds enough to make you feel truly scared or restless. While The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016) raised the bar for horror with their detailed and chilling scenes, The Conjuring: Last Rites comes across as more predictable.





The Conjuring Last Rites: Beats Beats Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files

The Conjuring: Last Rites beats Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files with the advance ticket bookings, marking one of the most successful advance-selling horror releases in Indian cinema history. According to sacnilk, it had already crossed 300,000 tickets in advance sales, with close to 200,000 of those coming from leading multiplex chains. On BookMyShow alone, ticket sales had already crossed 225,000, and industry trackers expect it to surpass the ‘Mission Impossible’ 250,000 mark.

The Conjuring Last Rites: Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?

The iconic Conjuring franchise is giving farewell to fans with The Conjuring: Last Rites, giving spine-chilling scares and a dark storyline. But the main debates start, is it worth watching the movie in 4DX, which will give you the best horror experience? Well, someone who wants to focus on the story and atmosphere without extra effects should watch the movie in 2DX. Meanwhile, the 4DX experience includes motion seats, wind, fog, and sensory effects, making it perfect for horror movie lovers.