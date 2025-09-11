'Wednesday' officially confirmed for Uncle Fester spin-off, details inside

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 16:24:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Netflix is officially set to expand the ‘Wednesday’ universe and this time, with the beloved Uncle Fester.

Actor Fred Armisen, who has been portraying the quirky character in the first two seasons, confirmed the information during his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

“Yeah, we’re working on it. It’s fantastic… It’s amazing,” he said, as quoted by Deadline.

The project was initially confirmed in December 2023, with Deadline stating that Netflix has been working on a spin-off of ‘Wednesday’, which was in early development at the time.

Uncle Fester, the brother of Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, is known for having the ability to generate electricity.

“It’s so fun to do. It feels very organic. That’s all I can really say about it as far as the anticipation of it all. I love getting to do it and to embody this character who’s existed for a long time. That’s the fun of it,” Armisen said about his comical part in the show amid the horror elements.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Season 2 Part 2 of ‘Wednesday’ finally came to life on September 3. In the first five days, the new season amassed 28.2 million views, keeping the show at No. 1 on the English TV top 10 chart.

Part 2 picks up after the events of the first part, when Wednesday was thrown from a window by Tyler Galphin (Hunter Doohan), bringing an end to the second season with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) eventually coming out as triumphant after a few near-death experiences.

While Season 2 wrapped up with the defeat of Isaac Night (Owen Painter), bringing an end to the saga of the Morning Song cult, questions have been raised about the next part.

Speaking on the same, Catherine Zeta-Jones told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m hoping that in season three, we’re able to see the Addams family outside of their world. That’s always interesting to see how people react, and how you react in the world that’s not an outcast world.”

There are no details about the upcoming third season as of yet. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newshollywoodnetflixuncle-fester-spinoffwednesday season 2 part 2

