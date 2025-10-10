LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14

Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14

The Patiala House Court has reserved its order on Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s applications for basic amenities in jail. The case involves sexual exploitation of students and destruction of evidence. The court will pronounce its decision on October 14.

Patiala House Court to decide on Swami Chaitanyanand’s jail amenity requests in sexual exploitation case on October 14. Photo: X.
Patiala House Court to decide on Swami Chaitanyanand’s jail amenity requests in sexual exploitation case on October 14. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 10, 2025 19:19:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14

The Patiala House Court on Friday has reserved its order on the applications filed by Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually exploiting students at a management institute in Delhi. 

The court will pronounce its order on October 14. 

Chaitanyanand is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and had filed three separate applications seeking access to basic amenities such as food, medicines, religious books, the case diary, and a copy of the seizure memo.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police informed the court that a fresh charge under Section 232 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — pertaining to threatening witnesses, has been added to the case against Chaitanyanand. 

Three women associated with this management institute were arrested including Associate Dean Shweta Sharma, Executive Director Bhavana Kapil, and Senior Faculty Kajal. They have been accused of threatening complainants and destroying crucial evidence.

Investigations have unearthed obscene chat records of Swami Chaitanyanand, where he allegedly addressed women as “baby doll.” 

Several fake photographs, including morphed images with global leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama were also seized.

The police discovered that Chaitanyanand had stayed with students at a guesthouse in Almora, Uttarakhand. His phone contained digital evidence, including a WhatsApp group where he made objectionable comments.

A sex toy and five pornographic CDs were recovered from his room during searches. The FIR against him includes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions — Sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insult the modesty of a woman), 232  (false evidence), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

While dismissing the anticipatory bail plea on September 26, Judge Hardeep Kaur of the Patiala House Courts said the nature of the accusations and gravity of offences ‘warrants custodial interrogation.’

Also Read: Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chaitanyanand Saraswaticrime newsindia newsSwami Chaitanyanand Saraswati

RELATED News

Highland Group Launches Aqua Fair Premium Shrimp in Partnership with Lulu Group, Boosting India-Middle East Seafood Trade

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge
K’taka Home Min Parameshwara Downplays CM’s Dinner Meet, Says Only Agenda Is To Have Food
Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14
ARGENTINA'S YPF, ENI SIGN FINAL ENGINEERING AGREEMENT FOR LNG PROJECT IN VACA MUERTA MINE
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya?
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: When Will Moon Rise Today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh Mahurat and More
Congress’s Pawan Khera Slams Bihar Election Commission Over ‘No Appeals Filed’ Claim, Flags Duplicate Voters And Fake Addresses
European Commission says existing rules address stablecoin risks
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timing: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14
Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14
Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14
Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14

QUICK LINKS