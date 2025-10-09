LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
Home > India > Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have made a series of major arrests as part of their intensified operations against insurgent and criminal networks operating across the state’s hill and valley districts.

Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 9, 2025 12:43:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have made a series of major arrests as part of their intensified operations against insurgent and criminal networks operating across the state’s hill and valley districts.

In one of the key operations on Tuesday, October 7, a cross-border drug smuggler identified as Zamkhampau (67), a resident of Bualkot village in Churachandpur district, was arrested from a forested area near Bualkot under Behiang Police Station. During the search, the security team recovered 100 soap cases of heroin powder weighing approximately 1.2 kilograms from his possession. Officials suspect the drugs were part of a larger cross-border trafficking network operating along the Indo-Myanmar corridor.

On the same day, security forces also apprehended a self-styled Major of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) identified as Nameirakpam Kondum Meetei alias Lalheiba alias Lambu (45) from Ngairangbam Taokhong under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district. The accused, originally from Ngairangbam Awang Mamang Leikai and currently residing at Khumbong Makha Leikai, was found in possession of a mobile phone and a driving license.

A day later, on October 8, another active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), Mayanglambam Milan Singh alias Lalhaba (39) of Arapti Mayai Leikai, was arrested from his residence under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East. Security officials confirmed that the accused was involved in multiple criminal activities including extortion and abduction. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

The coordinated operations are part of ongoing counter-insurgency measures to maintain law and order in the state amid recurring unrest. Security forces have also been conducting widespread search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable zones across districts.

Movement of 95 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was ensured under tight security escort. A total of 119 checkpoints (Nakas) have been established across the hills and valley areas, with enhanced vigilance in sensitive regions.

Authorities confirmed that no detentions were made during routine checks, but operations will continue to target insurgent hideouts, drug syndicates, and cross-border criminal activity to ensure sustained peace in Manipur.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

India Pride IMLI – The Archer Who Aims for Glory
Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral
Viral Video: Majestic View Of Mount Everest From Bihar, Thanks To Clean Air, Clear Skies
3 Coolest Airports from India That Make Layovers Awesome – Complete Trip
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 9-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt
How RBI’s Intervention Keeps the Rupee Steady Despite Market Pressure: Rupee’s Stability At 88.80
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 13% jump in full-year profit, beats forecasts
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Who Was Ratan Tata’s Ex-Girlfriend He Almost Married But A Twist Changed Everything? Find Out Her Name
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Told To ‘Eat Around The Meat,’ Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death On Qatar Airways Flight: What Went Wrong?
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

QUICK LINKS