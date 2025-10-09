Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have made a series of major arrests as part of their intensified operations against insurgent and criminal networks operating across the state’s hill and valley districts.

In one of the key operations on Tuesday, October 7, a cross-border drug smuggler identified as Zamkhampau (67), a resident of Bualkot village in Churachandpur district, was arrested from a forested area near Bualkot under Behiang Police Station. During the search, the security team recovered 100 soap cases of heroin powder weighing approximately 1.2 kilograms from his possession. Officials suspect the drugs were part of a larger cross-border trafficking network operating along the Indo-Myanmar corridor.

On the same day, security forces also apprehended a self-styled Major of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) identified as Nameirakpam Kondum Meetei alias Lalheiba alias Lambu (45) from Ngairangbam Taokhong under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district. The accused, originally from Ngairangbam Awang Mamang Leikai and currently residing at Khumbong Makha Leikai, was found in possession of a mobile phone and a driving license.

A day later, on October 8, another active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), Mayanglambam Milan Singh alias Lalhaba (39) of Arapti Mayai Leikai, was arrested from his residence under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East. Security officials confirmed that the accused was involved in multiple criminal activities including extortion and abduction. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

The coordinated operations are part of ongoing counter-insurgency measures to maintain law and order in the state amid recurring unrest. Security forces have also been conducting widespread search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable zones across districts.

Movement of 95 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was ensured under tight security escort. A total of 119 checkpoints (Nakas) have been established across the hills and valley areas, with enhanced vigilance in sensitive regions.

Authorities confirmed that no detentions were made during routine checks, but operations will continue to target insurgent hideouts, drug syndicates, and cross-border criminal activity to ensure sustained peace in Manipur.