10 Years Of Digital India: PM Modi Celebrates UPI Success, Says Let The Numbers Speak

It is one decade of India tranforming into digital on July 1, 2025. On this day, in the year 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mission transform India into a digitally empowered society.

On the occasion, PM Modi shared a post on social media platform X, stating, “Today is a historic day as we celebrate #10YearsOfDigitalIndia! Ten years ago, Digital India began as an initiative to transform our country into a digitally empowered and technologically advanced society.”

Today is a historic day as we mark #10YearsOfDigitalIndia! Ten years ago, Digital India began as an initiative to transform our nation into a digitally empowered and technologically advanced society. A decade later, we stand witness to a journey that has touched countless… https://t.co/gbngf6HcEk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2025

PM Modi Hails a Decade of Digital Transformation

In his message, PM Modi highlighted the impact of the initiative. He wrote, “After a decade, we witness a journey that has touched countless lives and ushered in a new era of empowerment. Inspired by the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians, India has made significant strides in digital payments, and sectors like healthcare and education have also benefitted from this initiative.” The government launched the campaign to ensure technology reached the grassroots, and ten years later, the results reflect massive digital transformation across sectors.

Rural Connectivity and Internet Usage See Massive Surge

As of 2025, more than 95% of Indian villages now have internet access. In 2014, the number of rural telephone connections stood at 37.77 crore, which increased to 53.66 crore by 2025. Internet users also grew from 25 crore in 2014 to 97 crore in 2025, marking a 288% increase. These figures underline the significant digital infrastructure growth under the Digital India initiative. The campaign has enabled widespread internet availability in rural areas, helping bridge the urban-rural digital divide.

UPI Goes Global, Records Rs25.14 Lakh Crore in May 2025

India’s homegrown Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has expanded beyond national borders and is now operational in countries like UAE, Singapore, France, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius. In May 2025 alone, UPI recorded transactions worth Rs25.14 lakh crore. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called UPI and Aadhaar the “gold standard of digital governance,” recognising India’s global leadership in digital infrastructure and innovation.

DBT Transfers Rs 44 Lakh Crore, Helps Save Rs3.48 Lakh Crore

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system has transferred Rs44 lakh crore directly to beneficiaries’ accounts. This initiative has helped the government save Rs3.48 lakh crore, including Rs1.85 lakh crore saved on food subsidies. Authorities identified and cancelled 5.87 crore fake ration cards and 4.23 crore fake LPG connections. The system enhanced transparency and ensured subsidies reached genuine beneficiaries without intermediaries.

Under the BharatNet scheme, high-speed internet has reached 2.18 lakh gram panchayats. The PMGDISHA program provided digital literacy training to 4.78 crore rural citizens.

Additionally, 45% of India’s startups now emerge from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, showing that rural India is fast becoming a hub for digital innovation. These developments highlight the growing role of smaller towns and villages in shaping India’s digital future.

