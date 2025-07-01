Why Did BJP MLA T. Raja Singh Quit Party Just After Ramachander Rao Filed Nomination?

BJP legislator from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal constituency, T Raja Singh, resigned from the party on Monday in protest against the possible appointment of senior leader N Ramachander Rao as the Telangana BJP president.

Singh sent his resignation to outgoing state BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy after he was reportedly denied entry into the party office to file his nomination for the post. He also urged Reddy to request Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar to disqualify him as an MLA, officially ending his association with the party.

#WATCH | Speaking on his resignation from primary membership of the BJP, MLA T Raja Singh says,” I always keep telling the party that the BJP can form a government in Telangana. Today, the party workers, booth-level workers, are working for the party. However, when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/g7q2szXaJw — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2025

T Raja Singh Accuses BJP For Partiality?

Raja Singh accused senior BJP leaders of preventing him from contesting the state president election. Speaking to reporters, he said he intended to file his nomination at an auspicious time after collecting signatures from three state council members, but could not gather the required seven additional endorsements.

He claimed some party leaders threatened suspension for anyone supporting his bid. “Since I could not get enough members in my support, I could not file the nomination,” Singh stated. He alleged this was a deliberate move by leaders who do not want the BJP to win power in Telangana.

T Raja Singh Criticizes Ramachander Rao’s Nomination

In his resignation letter, Singh criticized the party’s decision to nominate Ramachander Rao, stating it disappointed lakhs of workers and questioned the party’s direction.

“This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks,” he wrote. Singh also claimed that internal manipulation by a few individuals had misled the central leadership. He declared he could no longer stay in the party and signed off saying, “I bow to you, and to your party farewell.”

Known for his hardline Hindutva stance and provocative remarks, Raja Singh had previously faced suspension from the BJP in August 2022 for comments that offended Muslim sentiments. Authorities arrested him under the Preventive Detention Act and sent him to judicial custody.

He was released in November 2022, and the party lifted his suspension in October 2023. He went on to contest the November 2023 Assembly elections and secured a win from his constituency. Despite his electoral success, Singh’s latest departure reflects deeper fault lines within the Telangana BJP.

Reacting to Raja Singh’s resignation, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay acknowledged Singh’s aspiration to lead but urged adherence to party discipline.

Madhav Appointed BJP Andhra Pradesh Chief

Meanwhile, the BJP named former MLC P V N Madhav as its new state unit president for Andhra Pradesh. Madhav filed his nomination on Monday, following high command orders. He replaces Daggubati Purandeshwari, who took charge of the state unit on July 24, 2023.

