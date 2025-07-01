Live Tv
Home > India > Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Reduced By Rs 58.50, To Be Effective From July 1

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Reduced By Rs 58.50, To Be Effective From July 1

Commercial LPG cylinder prices dropped by Rs 58.50 across India from July 1, 2025, offering relief to businesses. However, domestic LPG rates remain unchanged, with households still paying earlier revised prices.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price slashed

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 08:04:44 IST

In the latest development, the price of commercial LPG Cylinders have slashed by Rs 58.50, and will be effective from July 1. 

Looking at the national capital – New Delhi, the new price stands at Rs 1,665. Other major cities also saw reductions, with Mumbai at 1,616, Kolkata at Rs 1,769, and Chennai at Rs 1,823.50. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly cut in commercial LPG prices. Previous reductions include Rs 41 in April, Rs 14.50 in May, and Rs 24 in June. These price revisions aim to ease the operational costs for sectors like hospitality and catering, which rely heavily on LPG usage in their day-to-day business operations.

Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged in July

There is no revision in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder as of July 1. The last change occurred on April 7, 2025, when the government raised the price by Rs 50. Since then, the rates have stayed the same. In Delhi, a domestic LPG cylinder continues to cost Rs 853, while prices in other cities include Rs 879 in Kolkata, Rs 852.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 868.50 in Chennai. Bengaluru residents currently pay Rs 805.50. Despite the reductions in commercial LPG, household consumers have not yet received any similar relief.

LPG Price List Across Major Indian Cities (Effective July 1, 2025)

Oil marketing companies review LPG prices monthly, adjusting for global oil rates and currency fluctuations. As of July 1, here are the rates:
Commercial LPG (19 kg):

  • Delhi: Rs 1,665

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,616

  • Kolkata: Rs 1,769

  • Chennai: Rs 1,823.50

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg):

  • Delhi: Rs 853.00

  • Mumbai: Rs 852.50

  • Kolkata: Rs 879.00

  • Chennai: Rs 868.50

  • Bengaluru: Rs 805.50

Oil Firms Monitor Trends for Monthly Price Updates

Public sector oil marketing companies evaluate LPG prices on the first day of every month. These evaluations take into account international crude oil benchmarks and currency rates. The consistent cuts in commercial LPG rates over the past months suggest a move to support businesses with operational cost relief.

However, with no adjustments to household LPG rates in three months, domestic users continue to bear higher costs, awaiting potential revisions in the coming months.

Tags: lpg cylinder
