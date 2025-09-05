"100% sure of winning this election": Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9, the Opposition’s Candidate B Sudershan Reddy stated that he is “100% sure” of winning the elections. Reddy attributed his optimism to the “tremendous response” he has been receiving.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Reddy said, “I am 100% sure of winning this election. I have been receiving tremendous response wherever I go.”

He declined to comment on the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate C P Radhakrishnan, saying, “It will be highly improper for me to make a comment about the other candidate, who is also a very respectable person.”

The election for the Vice President of India will feature a direct contest between Justice Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA’s nominee, C P Radhakrishnan.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

Recently, Sudershan Reddy stated that the election for Vice President is not a battle but a clash of ideologies, while highlighting that he disagrees with the ideology, not CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate for the position.

While talking to ANI, Sudershan Reddy said, “This is not a battle, it is a clash of ideas… The other side was propagating that there is a person here who has been a full member of the RSS all his life, so I disagree with that ideology, not with CP Radhakrishnan.”

He added that he has nothing personal against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. “There is nothing personal between CP Radhakrishnan and me. We have never even met each other. So I wanted this to be a decent contest, not between individuals but between two different ideologies.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.