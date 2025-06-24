16-Year-Old Girl Killed Her Mother With The Help Of Her Boyfriend For Rejecting Their Love

Raj Kiran BathulaIn a shocking incident in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, a 39-year-old woman was found dead in her residence in Lalbhadur Nagar under Jeedimetla police station limits.

The victim’s daughter, 16-year-old Teja Sri, has been accused of conspiring with her 19-year-old boyfriend, Shiva, to kill her mother for not accepting their Love.

Talking to the media, DCP Balanagar said, “Police received information about the murder in a house in Lalbhadur Nagar. Immediately, Jeedimetla Inspector, along with the staff, reached the spot. The police found a woman dead.

As we already know that the deceased had two daughters, one of whom, Teja Sri, aged 16, had run away with her boyfriend earlier this month due to a love affair, and her mother had filed a complaint.

On the 20th, our Jeedimetla police identified them and handed them over to their mother. The girl, Teja Sri, allegedly decided to kill her mother and asked her boyfriend, a native of Nalgonda district, to do so.

Her boyfriend came to her residence with his brother, Yashwanth, and both allegedly killed her mother by strangulation with a saree at around 7:30 pm last night.

We received the information at 11:30 pm and immediately arrived at the crime spot. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The accused, Shiva, is 19 years old and studying intermediate, and his brother Yashwanth, is 17 years old. The girl and the accused had a relationship that started on Instagram

ALSO READ: TN CM Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar For Evacuation Of 651 Fishermen From Iran