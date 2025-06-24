Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public
Live TV
TRENDING |
elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public
Home > India > 16-Year-Old Girl Killed Her Mother With The Help Of Her Boyfriend For Rejecting Their Love

16-Year-Old Girl Killed Her Mother With The Help Of Her Boyfriend For Rejecting Their Love

In Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a 16-year-old girl, Teja Sri, and her boyfriend, Shiva, allegedly murdered her mother for opposing their relationship. The crime, planned after the couple reunited, involved Shiva and his brother strangling the woman. A police investigation is underway.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 20:35:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Raj Kiran BathulaIn a shocking incident in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, a 39-year-old woman was found dead in her residence in Lalbhadur Nagar under Jeedimetla police station limits. 

The victim’s daughter, 16-year-old Teja Sri, has been accused of conspiring with her 19-year-old boyfriend, Shiva, to kill her mother for not accepting their Love. 

Talking to the media, DCP Balanagar said, “Police received information about the murder in a house in Lalbhadur Nagar. Immediately, Jeedimetla Inspector, along with the staff, reached the spot. The police found a woman dead.

 As we already know that the deceased had two daughters, one of whom, Teja Sri, aged 16, had run away with her boyfriend earlier this month due to a love affair, and her mother had filed a complaint.

 On the 20th, our Jeedimetla police identified them and handed them over to their mother. The girl, Teja Sri, allegedly decided to kill her mother and asked her boyfriend, a native of Nalgonda district, to do so.

Her boyfriend came to her residence with his brother, Yashwanth, and both allegedly killed her mother by strangulation with a saree at around 7:30 pm last night.

We received the information at 11:30 pm and immediately arrived at the crime spot. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The accused, Shiva, is 19 years old and studying intermediate, and his brother Yashwanth, is 17 years old. The girl and the accused had a relationship that started on Instagram

ALSO READ: TN CM Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar For Evacuation Of 651 Fishermen From Iran

Advertisement

More News

Got A Lot Of Love To Give, Says Scarlett Johansson On Kissing Videos With Jonathan Bailey Going Viral
‘Constitution Is Supreme, Not Parliament’: CJI Gavai, PDT Achary Backs Claim
Confiscated Drugs Worth $300 Million Burned Down In Myanmar
Congress Alleges EC’s SRI Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar Carries Huge Risk Of Willful Exclusion Of Voters
US Withdraws Funding From Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, Citing Concerns Over Trust and Science
After Maha Kumbh Mela, Adani Offers Seva At Puri Rath Yatra
Watch: Drunk UP Woman Arrested In Telangana After Driving Her Car On Railway Tracks, Multiple Trains Diverted
Adani Foundation Collaborates With DMIHER To Establish A Global Centre Of Excellence In Healthcare
Venugopal Writes To President Murmu On Growing Constitutional Crisis Instigated By Obstructionist Approach Of Raj Bhavan In Kerala
Who Is Aarit Kapil? Nine-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Almost Beats Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Online Chess Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?