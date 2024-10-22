17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

At least 17 people are feared trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru.

A senior police officer informed PTI that a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies is working to rescue those trapped. Preliminary investigations indicate that the entire structure collapsed, leading to the entrapment of individuals beneath it. The fire department has deployed two rescue vans to assist in the operation.

The building collapse occurred amidst heavy rainfall that affected several parts of the city. Five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been mobilized to evacuate stranded individuals using coracles in Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s IT capital.

North Bengaluru was particularly hard-hit by the rains, with several areas experiencing significant flooding. Yelahanka recorded 157 mm (about six inches) of rain within six hours from midnight to 6 AM on Tuesday, transforming Kendriya Vihar into a river-like expanse with waist-deep water.

Rescue teams employed coracles to save individuals caught in the floods. The extensive waterlogging disrupted normal life in northern Bengaluru, with many opting to stay indoors and numerous passengers missing flights, trains, and buses. Schools were also unable to accommodate children in affected areas. Low-lying neighborhoods and those near lakes faced significant inundation, damaging household items, vehicles, and electronics.

Traffic was severely congested on major roads, including Ballari Road leading to Kempegowda International Airport, which was gridlocked for kilometers. Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road, and Kanakapura Road also experienced heavy traffic delays.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath personally waded through knee-deep water to reach out to affected residents.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s Statement

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the situation, stating, “You may have seen media coverage of similar occurrences in Dubai and Delhi. Delhi faces pollution, while Dubai, a drought-prone region, experiences heavy rains. Many parts of the country are experiencing similar situations. We are managing.”

Shivakumar, who is also responsible for Bengaluru’s development, emphasized, “We cannot stop nature, but we are here to assist. My visit is about gathering information to support those affected, not for publicity.”

