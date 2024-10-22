Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

At least 17 people are feared trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru.

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

At least 17 people are feared trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru, according to PTI. Rescue operations are currently underway.

A senior police officer informed PTI that a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies is working to rescue those trapped. Preliminary investigations indicate that the entire structure collapsed, leading to the entrapment of individuals beneath it. The fire department has deployed two rescue vans to assist in the operation.

The building collapse occurred amidst heavy rainfall that affected several parts of the city. Five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been mobilized to evacuate stranded individuals using coracles in Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s IT capital.

North Bengaluru was particularly hard-hit by the rains, with several areas experiencing significant flooding. Yelahanka recorded 157 mm (about six inches) of rain within six hours from midnight to 6 AM on Tuesday, transforming Kendriya Vihar into a river-like expanse with waist-deep water.

Rescue teams employed coracles to save individuals caught in the floods. The extensive waterlogging disrupted normal life in northern Bengaluru, with many opting to stay indoors and numerous passengers missing flights, trains, and buses. Schools were also unable to accommodate children in affected areas. Low-lying neighborhoods and those near lakes faced significant inundation, damaging household items, vehicles, and electronics.

Traffic was severely congested on major roads, including Ballari Road leading to Kempegowda International Airport, which was gridlocked for kilometers. Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road, and Kanakapura Road also experienced heavy traffic delays.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath personally waded through knee-deep water to reach out to affected residents.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s Statement

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the situation, stating, “You may have seen media coverage of similar occurrences in Dubai and Delhi. Delhi faces pollution, while Dubai, a drought-prone region, experiences heavy rains. Many parts of the country are experiencing similar situations. We are managing.”

Shivakumar, who is also responsible for Bengaluru’s development, emphasized, “We cannot stop nature, but we are here to assist. My visit is about gathering information to support those affected, not for publicity.”

MUST READ: Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Filed under

bengaluru flooding Horamavu Agara ndrf
Advertisement

Also Read

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox