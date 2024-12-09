Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

2 Different Spicejet Flights Diverted ‘Mid-Air’ Following Technical Glitches

Two SpiceJet flights were forced to divert due to technical issues; however, the passengers and crew were safe.

2 Different Spicejet Flights Diverted ‘Mid-Air’ Following Technical Glitches

In two different incidents, two SpiceJet flights, Kochi-based and Shillong-based, were forced to divert due to technical issues on Monday afternoon, but in both cases, the passengers and crew were safe.

The First Incident

SpiceJet’s flight SEJ-2950 from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at Patna. The flight made an emergency landing after being hit by a bird. The aircraft safely landed at 8:52 am. Anchal Prakash, Patna Airport Director, confirmed the incident. Alternative arrangements are being made for the 75 passengers aboard. Officials said the windshield of the aircraft was cracked.

The Second Incident

Another incident involved a SpiceJet flight that was operating from Chennai to Kochi with 117 passengers. The flight was turned back to Chennai because of a technical problem discovered during the flight. The aircraft was made to do an ’emergency landing’ at Chennai Airport, and all passengers were deplaned.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned back to Chennai due to a technical issue on December 9, 2024. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned.” Both incidents were handled with necessary safety protocols, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

ALSO READ: Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

Filed under

emergency landing spicejet aircraft

Advertisement

Also Read

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox