2 Different Spicejet Flights Diverted ‘Mid-Air’ Following Technical Glitches

In two different incidents, two SpiceJet flights, Kochi-based and Shillong-based, were forced to divert due to technical issues on Monday afternoon, but in both cases, the passengers and crew were safe.

The First Incident

SpiceJet’s flight SEJ-2950 from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at Patna. The flight made an emergency landing after being hit by a bird. The aircraft safely landed at 8:52 am. Anchal Prakash, Patna Airport Director, confirmed the incident. Alternative arrangements are being made for the 75 passengers aboard. Officials said the windshield of the aircraft was cracked.

The Second Incident

Another incident involved a SpiceJet flight that was operating from Chennai to Kochi with 117 passengers. The flight was turned back to Chennai because of a technical problem discovered during the flight. The aircraft was made to do an ’emergency landing’ at Chennai Airport, and all passengers were deplaned.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned back to Chennai due to a technical issue on December 9, 2024. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned.” Both incidents were handled with necessary safety protocols, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

