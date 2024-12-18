2016 Surjagarh Mine Arson Case: SC Defers Surendra Gadling’s Bail Plea

Supreme Court postponed the hearing of advocate Surendra Gadling's bail plea related to the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. The matter will now be taken up in the second week of January.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of advocate Surendra Gadling’s bail plea related to the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. The matter will now be taken up in the second week of January.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar granted the adjournment after Gadling’s counsel requested additional time to review the Maharashtra government’s reply in the case. Earlier, on October 10, 2023, the apex court had sought a response from the state government, giving them four weeks to file it.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had previously denied bail to Gadling on January 31, 2023, stating that the allegations against him appeared to be prima facie true.

Case Background

On December 25, 2016, suspected Maoist rebels allegedly torched 76 vehicles used for transporting iron ore from the Surjagarh mines in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. Gadling is accused of aiding the Maoists by providing logistical support and classified information, including government maps, to facilitate their operations.

Authorities allege that Gadling conspired with absconding co-accused individuals and encouraged Maoists to resist the mining operations in Surjagarh. Furthermore, he reportedly instigated local communities to oppose the project actively.

Gadling has been charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The prosecution claims he was deeply involved in coordinating anti-state activities and collaborating with underground Maoist groups.

Connection to Elgar Parishad Case

Gadling is also a key accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. This case pertains to provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly incited violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the following day.

The alleged connection between the Elgar Parishad event and Maoist elements has been a subject of significant legal and political debate, with Gadling’s name prominently featured among the accused.

As the legal proceedings continue, the Supreme Court’s decision to adjourn the bail plea hearing underscores the complexity and sensitivity of the case, involving charges of national security and anti-state activities. The upcoming hearing in January will be crucial for determining Gadling’s fate.

Read More: Priyanka Gandhi Challenges Yogi Adityanath Over Youths Going To Israel For Jobs