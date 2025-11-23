LIVE TV
Home > India > 26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency uncovered a multi-city serial bombing plot during the interrogation of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, a key accused in the white-collar terror module linked to the Delhi Red Fort car blast.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 23, 2025 08:52:55 IST

26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency has uncovered a multi-city serial bombing plot during its interrogation of Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, who is one of the main accused in the white-collar terror module linked to the Delhi Red Fort car blast.

Investigators said the terror plan was executed in a professional manner and received financial support from Muzammil and several other doctors now under arrest. The funding trail showed that the group tried to hide its activities under legitimate professions, while collecting money over time to support the operation.

Rs 26 Lakh Terror Fund Collected by Five Doctors

Investigators stated that Dr Muzammil revealed how the group collected Rs 26 lakh over several months, with five doctors contributing to the fund. Muzammil contributed Rs 5 lakh, while Dr Adeel Rather and his brother Muzaffar added Rs 8 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively.

Dr Shaheen contributed Rs 5 lakh, and the alleged mastermind, Dr Umar Un Nabi, added Rs 2 lakh. The entire amount was finally handed over to Umar, showing his central role in the execution phase. The NIA is now tracking how the fund was used in different stages of the plot.

Explosives Sourced Using Fertiliser and Chemicals

Dr Muzammil told investigators that he purchased 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser from suppliers in Gurugram and Nuh for around Rs 3 lakh. The agency believes Umar later converted the fertiliser into explosive material after also procuring detonators and circuitry. Stocks of ammonium nitrate and urea were also collected for the operation.

NIA officials said the group did not prepare the explosives suddenly, and every step was planned with precision. Officers said the module maintained a clear division of roles, with Umar handling the technical part such as assembling the explosive devices.

The NIA has arrested Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adeel in connection with the terror plot. Adeel’s brother Muzaffar remains absconding, and investigators believe he may have escaped to Afghanistan. The

agency is also searching for Dr Nisar ul-Hassan, who worked with the arrested accused at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. Officials said the investigation is still active, and teams are working in multiple locations to track the remaining suspects. The agency is piecing together the full network behind the planned serial blasts and the Red Fort car explosion.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 8:48 AM IST
26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

