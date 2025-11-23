Gurugram Horror: Severed Head, Chopped Braids and Leg of Minor Girl Found, Police Suspect ‘Black Magic’ Ritual

In a chilling discovery near Udepuri village along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, police recovered the severed head and left leg of a minor girl on Wednesday evening, raising suspicions of a black magic ritual.

Forensic teams also found chopped braids at the site, indicating the girl, estimated to be between six and ten years old may have been killed as part of a sinister sacrificial act, police sources revealed. The officer said that there were patches of bloodstains on several parts, which could have formed only by pouring blood on them.

He said, “The body was severed with a very sharp weapon and parts of i were disposed of in the green belt along the KMP by the killer after reaching the spot.“

Minor Girl Likely Killed Days Before Body Parts Found

The body parts of a minor girl were discovered on Wednesday evening after a farmer spotted them and informed the police control room. Investigators believe the murder occurred three to four days before the discovery.

According to the police, the injury marks on the severed parts suggest they were chopped off with a few forceful blows.

Gurugram Police Launch Investigation to Identify Child and Track Killer

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Turan, stated that authorities are collecting both human and technical intelligence to identify the deceased girl and apprehend the killer. Officers involved in the case said an autopsy scheduled for Monday is expected to provide more details on how the murder was carried out.

Nearby police stations and the neighboring district are on alert by the officials to gather any information related to the murder case.