Home > India > 31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera

31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera

Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot Mohit Priyadarshi for allegedly recording objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera. According to the Delhi Police, staff of Kishangarh police station in Southwest District has arrested Mohit.

Representative image of police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Vecteezy)
Representative image of police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Vecteezy)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 5, 2025 15:36:18 IST

Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot Mohit Priyadarshi for allegedly recording objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera. According to the Delhi Police, staff of Kishangarh police station in Southwest District has arrested Mohit. According to the police, Mohit is a resident of the Civil Lines area in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Police also said that they have recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from Mohit’s possession. As per the police, Priyadarshi has admitted to his crime and told the cops that he had been making such videos to satisfy “his personal gratification”, as reported in the ANI. 

What are the laws for punishing the culprits found recording a woman without her consent?

The space for personal privacy, especially for the women, is in danger in today’s scenario. Court has convicted many culprits for being involved in this crime. To stop this crime, there is Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 which deals with the offence of voyeurism. 

According to the Section 77 of the BNS, the culprit for voyeurism offence is whoever watches, or captures the image of a woman who is engaged in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed either by the perpetrator or by any other person at the behest of the perpetrator. Section 77 of the BNS also identifies someone as the culprit for the voyeurism offence who disseminates such images.

What are the punishments for the culprits involved in the voyeurism offence?

The culprits involved in the offence of voyeurism shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may extend to three years. The culprits shall also be liable to fine and be punished on a second or subsequent conviction. The imprisonment in this case will be of either description for a term which shall not be less than three years. This may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

