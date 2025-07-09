‘Upset On Online Harrassment’: Young Woman Urges Instagram To Take Down Her Viral Video

In a surprising development, a video of a young woman is going viral, showing her begging for help on social media. In the video, she pleads for another video, filmed in Bengaluru, to be removed from Instagram.

The woman, who is a student in Bengaluru, found herself in a digital storm after a video of her, uploaded on Instagram, quickly went viral. She claimed the video was filmed without her knowledge or consent. The video sparked a wave of online harassment, with the woman receiving several messages, some of which were vulgar, she said.

Video Was Filmed Without Consent, Woman Claimed

The video was posted on an Instagram account that frequently shares candid street clips. The footage, which appeared to be taken in a public place, showed the woman going about her day, but how it was shot drew significant online attention, rapidly pushing it into viral territory, the woman said.

She said in the video that despite repeatedly reaching out to the account owner and reporting the video through multiple Instagram accounts, the woman’s requests were ignored.

Then, the young woman took the matter into her hands, uploading a video message, reshared on the social media platform Reddit. In which she described her ordeal and asked the users for support. It quickly gained traction, with many users expressing outrage and calling for stronger accountability for digital harassment.

She further urged Instagram to take stronger action against users who ignore her requests to take the videos down.

People Support Her On Social Media

Several reactions on social media came to support her. One said, “Go to church street and there are tons of “photographers” there who take “random portraits”, these buggers don’t care about privacy of others and post it without a worry.”

“Contact and file a case with cyber police, they will take action like similar incidents happened before, where they used to post videos in the metro, and they got arrested,” another replied.

As of now, no reaction has come to the situation, and NewsX could not independently verify the video shared on Reddit.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Thadou Inpi Condemns Kuki Inpi’s Directive, Reiterates Distinct Thadou Identity