Manipur: Thadou Inpi Condemns Kuki Inpi’s Directive, Reiterates Distinct Thadou Identity

The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), the apex civil body representing the Thadou people, has unequivocally condemned the recent joint resolution issued by Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM). TIM has wished to clarify its position on these critical matters:

The term “Kuki-Zo” refers exclusively to individuals who subscribe to the “Any Kuki tribes (AKT)” Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, which had an initial recorded population of 28,342 in Manipur as per the 2011 Census. In contrast, Thadou is a distinct indigenous tribe with its own constitutional recognition with a population of 2.16 lakh as per the 2011 Census and enumerated in the Census of India since 1881, consistently holding the highest population among tribal communities and ranking as the second-largest community after the Meitei. Neither Kuki-Zo subscribers nor Kuki Inpi Manipur hold any authority over the Thadou people or Thadou Inpi Manipur. Thadou Inpi Manipur, formerly Thadou National Council (est. 1984) and Thadou Tribe Council, has never been part of Kuki Inpi Manipur since its formation in 1993 along with its units like KSO, KKL, etc. The Thadou Conclave Delhi 2015 Declaration No. 6 explicitly disowned Kuki Inpi and its units. KIM applies only to AKT certificate holders, not Thadou in Manipur. “Inpi” is a Thadou word meaning socio-cultural or community institution and has no rights to interfere in political party set-up or functioning. At best, it can issue advisories within its own tribe. KIM cannot assume supra-political or extra-constitutional authorities issuing diktats to MLAs from other communities to defy party whips or abstain from government formation as it is illegal and equates to the actions of unlawful organisations. Kuki Inpi Manipur must focus solely on “Kuki issues” and stop interfering in Thadou, Hmar, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, or any other Zo kindred tribes. They have crossed their boundary by using the term “Zo.” Kuki Inpi Manipur has consistently acted against Thadou interests since its inception. Notably, it hijacked the Thadou War of 1917-1919 by renaming it as the “Anglo-Kuki War, 1917-1919,” thereby undermining Thadou rights, altering commemoration inscriptions, and lobbying for its recognition as “Kuki Rising” with restricted holiday status in 2021 to further its political agenda. This deliberate rewriting erases the rightful history and identity of the Thadou people. Furthermore, the inclusion of “Any Kuki tribes” in the ST list of Manipur in 2003 was proliferated by Kuki Inpi Manipur, directly undermining the distinct identity of the Thadou tribe by duplicating Thadou people under the Kuki label at a time when Manipur faced extreme balkanisation threats due to the Govt., of India’s NSCN-IM ceasefire extension without territorial limits. Thadou people reside all over Manipur, votes and contested in local, state, and national elections for MDCs, MLAs, and MPs. Presently, among the ten Zo MLAs supporting the “SA Demand in Manipur,” three hold Thadou ST certificates – Nemcha Kipgen, Letpao Haokip, and Haokholet Kipgen. If any of them wish to identify as Kuki, they should obtain AKT certificates and stop prostitutioning the Thadou identity by obtaining Thadou ST Certificate. However, no force has any right to disturb, harm, or intimidate any Thadou ST Certificate holding MLAs in exercising his/her constitutional obligations such as part of formation of Popular Government, as they are not Kuki but Thadou. Under Indian law, KIM may face criminal prosecution for intimidation, criminal conspiracy, unlawful restraint, obstruction of public functionaries, and sedition if their acts threaten public order or constitutional governance, under relevant BNS Sections, Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 if their acts undermine the sovereignty, integrity, or democratic processes of India.

Meanwhile, in a significant political development, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) — the apex body representing the Kuki tribes — has unanimously resolved that no Kuki-Zo Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) shall participate in the formation of a new popular government in the state of Manipur.

The resolution was adopted during a joint meeting of KIM and its federating units, including the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO-GHQ), Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum (KCLF), Kuki Women’s Union (KWU-GHQ), Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KCA-M), and others.

In the memorandum signed by KIM General Secretary Khaikhohauh Gangte, the apex tribal body stated, “No Kuki-Zo Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) shall participate or take part in any manner in the formation of a new Popular Government in the State of Manipur.”

Furthermore, the resolution firmly declares that under no circumstances shall the Kuki-Zo people “compromise our ancestral land, culture, identity, and political, social and economic rights.”

The resolution is described as the “collective political will and aspiration” of the Kuki-Zo people and is declared binding on all community representatives, including elected MLAs and civil society organisations. It strongly advises all concerned to adhere strictly to the resolution in both “letter and spirit.”

