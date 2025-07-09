LIVE TV
From Auroville To IIT Madras: A Campus Where Sustainability Finds A Home

Auroville and IIT Madras have partnered to launch the Auroville Foundation–IIT Madras Sustainability Campus, a groundbreaking initiative that blends sustainability, innovation, and spiritual values. The Ministry of Education-backed MoU grants IITM 100 acres of land for 33 years with no equity exchange. The dual-MoU framework includes the IITM Incubation Cell as the executing body.

IIT Madras and Auroville sign MoU to build a 100-acre sustainability campus, incubating climate tech and innovation with Ministry of Education backing.

July 9, 2025

Auroville and IIT Madras have signed a landmark agreement to create the Auroville Foundation–IIT Madras Sustainability Campus, bringing together spirituality, science, and sustainability in one of the most ambitious collaborations of its kind.

Backed by the Ministry of Education and rooted in the G20 sustainability declaration of 2023, the project marks a shift from blueprint to breaking ground. As part of the MoU, Auroville will lease 100 acres of land to IIT Madras for 33 years no equity exchange, just shared vision.

In a new dual-MoU structure, IITM Incubation Cell joins the partnership as the execution arm, with clauses ensuring Ministry oversight and long-term stability. As Dr. Jayanti Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, put it, “We are all now coming under one mother the Divine Mother of Auroville.”

The ceremonial signing was held in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor and Foundation Chairman R.N. Ravi, with top names from both institutions and the Ministry in attendance. IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti reinforced the unity of purpose, saying, “We all come under one mother the Ministry of Education.”

The collaboration aims to incubate climate tech, sustainable design, and social innovation. With IITM having already fostered over 100 startups this year, Dr. Ravi set a new aspiration: “Perhaps we should incubate 150 in FY26 marking Sri Aurobindo’s 150th centenary.”

For Auroville, it’s a continuation of its experimental legacy. For IIT Madras, it’s a chance to ground research in lived practice. Together, they’re building more than a campus they’re cultivating a future.

