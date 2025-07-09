LIVE TV
Home > India > Buzz Of Change In Media Only, No Cabinet Reshuffle In Karnataka, Dk Shivakumar Again Clarifies

Buzz Of Change In Media Only, No Cabinet Reshuffle In Karnataka, Dk Shivakumar Again Clarifies

Amid strong buzz about a leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed the speculation, calling it “media-driven.”

No Cabinet Reshuffle In Karnataka

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 14:45:40 IST

With the sttong buzz of change of guard and a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday again clarified that the buzz of change is in media only and there is no cabinet reshuffle in the southern state on the cards. 

Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday morning, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to arrive in Delhi this afternoon. 

Shivkumar had come to the national capital for the meeting with Union Forest Minister and Jal Shakti Minsiter, whereas the Chief Minister will be meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the evening today. 

Presence of these two leaders in Delhi has given air to the specualtion of some political churning in the state.

However, Shivakumar refutesld these speculation.

When asked about the rotational Chief Minister formula in Karnataka, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Congress unit chief said: “The ‘speculation is in your side and not in my eye and ear’ he also said no ‘cabinet reshuffle is in the cards in Karnataka.” 

To another question about his meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he said, “I will be meeting the senior leaders of the party tomorrow.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi is in Patna for the chakka jaam. 

Sources suggested that Shivakumar had also met party General Secreatry Priyanka Gandhi at 10 Janpath in the morning today.

Earlier on many occasions, party as well as the Chief Minister had clarified that there is no plan to change the Chief Minister in the state. 

Even Siddaramaiah had maintained that he will complete the fill five year term in Karnataka as the Chief Minister. 

