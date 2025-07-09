Manipur: Security Forces Continue Crackdown, Multiple Arrests Made, Checkpoints Strengthened

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their operations across fringe and vulnerable areas of the state to maintain law and order. The state continues to witness heightened security arrangements, particularly in light of recent disturbances and extortion activities linked to banned outfits. Six members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT) in connection with the physical assault on a senior police officer and a police personnel during a bandh in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on June 9, police said.

As part of the ongoing operations, movement of 235 vehicles carrying essential commodities along the NH-37 has been successfully facilitated with strict security measures in place. Sensitive stretches of the highway are being monitored with dedicated security convoys to ensure free and safe passage.

In a significant development on July 8, 2025, Manipur Police arrested six members of the Arambai Tengol group for their involvement in the physical assault of police personnel during a bandh in Bishnupur district on June 9. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

* Laishram Sanahal Singh @ Sana (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), and Laishram Premchand @ Kandrang (18), all from Govindagram Awang Leikai, Imphal West

* Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23) from Terakhongsangbi, Bishnupur district

* Sarangthem Rabichandra @ Rabi (28) from Kangmong Maisnam Leikai, Imphal West

* Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22) from Lourembam Maning Leikai, Bishnupur district

Officials on Wednesday confirmed that the arrests were made on Tuesday. With the latest arrests, a total of eight AT members have now been apprehended in connection with the case. Two members were earlier arrested on June 12 and 13.

The case relates to an attack on additional superintendent of police (ASP) Wangkhomba Okramcha and his escort team by protesters while they were trying to disperse a violent mob at Nambol Thongkha area in Bishnupur district.

Additionally, an active cadre of the banned KCP (PWG) outfit, identified as Potshangbam Jeet Meetei @ Norjit (55) of Khagempalli Panthak, Imphal West, was arrested from Kekrupat, North AOC. He was allegedly involved in extortion and issuing threats to civilians, brick kiln owners, and government staff. A mobile phone and ₹100 in cash were seized from him.

In a separate operation in Bishnupur’s Utlou area, police apprehended two more active cadres of the KCP (PWG), who were reportedly extorting money from locals and businessmen in the Nambol area to raise funds for the group. The accused have been identified as:

* Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei @ Bothe (34) of Uyumpok Maning Leikai, Imphal East

* Thongam Herojit Singh (38) of Tengdongyan Mayai Leikai, Imphal West

Ramakanta Meitei is believed to be a self-styled section commander of the outfit, with over 15 cadres under his command. Police have launched efforts to apprehend the remaining members of his network.

Security forces remain on high alert, and operations are ongoing to root out subversive elements from the state.

