LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > 39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

The Vijay rally tragedy in Karur, where 39 people died, highlights the intensity of South India’s fan culture. A new documentary explores why stars inspire such devotion.

39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 28, 2025 08:50:57 IST

The last eve for the attendants of Vijay’s rally in Karur was sorrowing as 39 people lost their lives in the stampede.  His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), attracted nearly 27,000 people, far more than the expected 10,000. Crowds began gathering hours before the event, waiting without sufficient food and water. When Vijay arrived late in the evening, panic spread, and a stampede broke out.

The tragedy left 39 people dead, including women and children, while over 50 were injured. Authorities deployed more than 500 police, but the turnout overwhelmed arrangements. The incident revealed how unchecked fandom can quickly turn into a disaster.

Well, this is not the first stampede for an actor/ politician in south India. There exists other examples and reason. 

Pushpa 2 Premiere Turns Tragic

The release of Pushpa 2 – The Rule created massive excitement across South India. The Telugu film starring Allu Arjun portrays a coolie who rises to power in a red sandalwood smuggling racket.

During its premiere in Hyderabad, a woman lost her life in a stampede as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the star. The frenzy surrounding Arjun’s presence highlighted his immense popularity.

The tragedy also revealed the dangers linked with uncontrolled fan gatherings. The hysteria at theatres is a clear sign of how South Indian stars command unmatched devotion from their followers.

Fanatics Documentary Explores Loyalty

A new documentary titled Fanatics, released on DocuBay  last year, examines the intense loyalty shown to South Indian cinema icons. The 56-minute film, produced by Studio 9 and directed by Aryan D Roy, features stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sudeep.

It also includes insights from psychiatrist Yamini Kannappan, who calls the behaviour “para-social and one-sided obsession.” She describes it as a cultural form of worship that goes beyond entertainment. The documentary studies the deep psychological bond between fans and actors, showing how fans treat stars as family members and even spiritual figures in their daily lives.

Fans Treat Stars as Family

Interviews with fans display the emotional depth of their devotion. One fan from Kerala described Allu Arjun as his “elder brother” and revealed that he talks to the actor’s photographs whenever he feels low.

Another fan dressed up like MG Ramachandran every day, while some continued worshipping Rajinikanth for over 40 years. Fan associations in South India pack theatres, support film releases, and follow every move of their idols. These groups show how fandom in South India goes beyond appreciation and becomes a lifestyle. Fans often blur the line between admiration and personal connection with their chosen stars.

Tamil film producer G Dhananjayan explained that box office performance directly depends on fan behaviour. Producers and actors benefit from loyal fans who guarantee packed theatres and create hype around new films. However, this uncritical devotion can also turn violent.

A couple interviewed in the documentary shared how their son died in a clash between supporters of Pawan Kalyan and NTR Jr. Film historian Mohan Raman described this as the darker side of “psycho fans.”

The link between rising revenue and fan clubs shows how cinema in South India thrives on emotional investment.

Actors Reflect on Fan Culture

The documentary also shows how actors themselves view this intense fandom. Allu Arjun urged fans to channel their devotion into productive causes. Vijay Sethupathi openly discouraged the formation of fan associations under his name. Kannada actor Sudeep expressed concern about being treated like a demi-god, saying, “I am a man of flaws.”

He warned that this kind of worship creates pressure and unrealistic expectations. Despite enjoying fame and financial gain, actors admit they cannot always control fan behaviour. As Sudeep said, “They own you,” highlighting the complex bond between stars and their admirers.

Must Read: Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film

Tags: Fan Culture In South Indiahome-hero-pos-4Vijay TVK Stampede

RELATED News

Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film
The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying: Union Minister L Murugan
Vijay Rally Stampede In Tamil Nadu: 39 Dead, 10,000 People Were Expected But 27,000 Arrived In Rally, Factors That Led To Massive Tragedy
Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra

LATEST NEWS

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders
Sanju Samson on brink of historic feat in Asia Cup final
Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory
Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra
Safeguarding the Digital Future: REVA RACE's Master's in Cloud Architecture and Security
"Want to break world record of 1.96 m": Para high-jump athlete Shailesh after gold at World C'ships
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

QUICK LINKS