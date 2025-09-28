39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

The last eve for the attendants of Vijay’s rally in Karur was sorrowing as 39 people lost their lives in the stampede. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), attracted nearly 27,000 people, far more than the expected 10,000. Crowds began gathering hours before the event, waiting without sufficient food and water. When Vijay arrived late in the evening, panic spread, and a stampede broke out.

The tragedy left 39 people dead, including women and children, while over 50 were injured. Authorities deployed more than 500 police, but the turnout overwhelmed arrangements. The incident revealed how unchecked fandom can quickly turn into a disaster.

Well, this is not the first stampede for an actor/ politician in south India. There exists other examples and reason.

Pushpa 2 Premiere Turns Tragic

The release of Pushpa 2 – The Rule created massive excitement across South India. The Telugu film starring Allu Arjun portrays a coolie who rises to power in a red sandalwood smuggling racket.

During its premiere in Hyderabad, a woman lost her life in a stampede as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the star. The frenzy surrounding Arjun’s presence highlighted his immense popularity.

The tragedy also revealed the dangers linked with uncontrolled fan gatherings. The hysteria at theatres is a clear sign of how South Indian stars command unmatched devotion from their followers.

Fanatics Documentary Explores Loyalty

A new documentary titled Fanatics, released on DocuBay last year, examines the intense loyalty shown to South Indian cinema icons. The 56-minute film, produced by Studio 9 and directed by Aryan D Roy, features stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sudeep.

It also includes insights from psychiatrist Yamini Kannappan, who calls the behaviour “para-social and one-sided obsession.” She describes it as a cultural form of worship that goes beyond entertainment. The documentary studies the deep psychological bond between fans and actors, showing how fans treat stars as family members and even spiritual figures in their daily lives.

Fans Treat Stars as Family

Interviews with fans display the emotional depth of their devotion. One fan from Kerala described Allu Arjun as his “elder brother” and revealed that he talks to the actor’s photographs whenever he feels low.

Another fan dressed up like MG Ramachandran every day, while some continued worshipping Rajinikanth for over 40 years. Fan associations in South India pack theatres, support film releases, and follow every move of their idols. These groups show how fandom in South India goes beyond appreciation and becomes a lifestyle. Fans often blur the line between admiration and personal connection with their chosen stars.

Tamil film producer G Dhananjayan explained that box office performance directly depends on fan behaviour. Producers and actors benefit from loyal fans who guarantee packed theatres and create hype around new films. However, this uncritical devotion can also turn violent.

A couple interviewed in the documentary shared how their son died in a clash between supporters of Pawan Kalyan and NTR Jr. Film historian Mohan Raman described this as the darker side of “psycho fans.”

The link between rising revenue and fan clubs shows how cinema in South India thrives on emotional investment.

Actors Reflect on Fan Culture

The documentary also shows how actors themselves view this intense fandom. Allu Arjun urged fans to channel their devotion into productive causes. Vijay Sethupathi openly discouraged the formation of fan associations under his name. Kannada actor Sudeep expressed concern about being treated like a demi-god, saying, “I am a man of flaws.”

He warned that this kind of worship creates pressure and unrealistic expectations. Despite enjoying fame and financial gain, actors admit they cannot always control fan behaviour. As Sudeep said, “They own you,” highlighting the complex bond between stars and their admirers.

Must Read: Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film