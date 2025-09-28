Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film

A rally of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay in Karur ended in tragedy as 39 people died in a stampede. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm when panic spread in the overcrowded ground shortly after Vijay began addressing his supporters. Thousands had been waiting since the afternoon to see him, with many fainting due to exhaustion and lack of water. Several women and children collapsed in the rush.

Vijay stopped his speech midway, threw water bottles to the crowd, and appealed for police assistance as chaos gripped the venue, according to eyewitness accounts.

Police Cite Overcrowding and Delayed Arrival

Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkatraman said Vijay’s delayed arrival and lack of facilities worsened the crowd situation. Permission for the rally was given between 3 pm and 10 pm, but people started arriving at 11 am. By 7:40 pm, nearly 27,000 people had been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. The DGP said that earlier Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rallies had smaller crowds, but this event saw far higher turnout than expected. He stressed that party cadres must also take responsibility for crowd management. A one-person commission has been set up to investigate the tragedy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that 39 people died in the incident, including 13 men, 17 women, four boys, and five girls. He said another 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are undergoing intensive treatment. The state government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family.

Stalin deputed ministers, including Ma Subramanian, to oversee relief operations and medical support. He said that the government will ensure every injured person receives proper care. The chief minister called the loss a painful tragedy for the state and promised safety measures for future public gatherings.

Vijay Expresses Deep Grief Over Incident

Actor and TVK president Vijay expressed sorrow over the deaths at his rally. He posted on X that his heart was broken and he felt unbearable pain and sorrow. Vijay conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He thanked the police for their efforts during the crisis but urged party cadres to take responsibility for managing crowds in future events. Vijay, who launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, has been drawing huge gatherings since entering politics.

The DGP confirmed that more than 500 police personnel managed the rally ground in Karur. He said organisers had initially requested a venue for 10,000 people, but nearly 27,000 gathered, leading to overcrowding.

He added that the police cannot deploy numbers equal to the strength of the crowd but will review steps for better safety. Venkatraman noted that earlier rallies of TVK drew smaller gatherings, but this event’s turnout far exceeded expectations. He said the inquiry commission would reveal the actual causes behind the tragedy and guide measures to avoid such incidents in future.

Helpline Numbers:

The Karur District Collector’s office issued helpline numbers to assist families of those affected in the stampede. Officials provided WhatsApp No. 70108 06322 and Landline No. 04324-256306 for quick support. Families of the deceased and injured can contact these numbers for information and help.

The administration said teams are coordinating with police and hospitals to provide timely updates to relatives. Special officers are assisting the families at hospitals and relief centers.

The district administration assured continuous communication with victims’ families until all rescue and relief efforts are completed.

Who is Thalapathy Vijay?

Thalapathy Vijay, born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, is the son of filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. He entered films as a child actor in 1984 with Vetri and later starred in several films with Rajinikanth. Vijay made his lead debut in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu.

Over the years, he delivered nine consecutive hits, with films grossing more than Rs 200 crores. He became India’s first actor to charge Rs 200 crore for a film. Vijay announced his retirement from acting to focus fully on politics, with Jana Nayagan marking his last film.

Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024, and announced his decision to quit films. He said politics is not his hobby but his deepest desire. He promised to devote himself entirely to public service, completing only one final film before his full-time political career.

Vijay said he wanted to pay his debt to the people of Tamil Nadu through politics. Since then, his rallies have drawn massive crowds, reflecting his strong fan following in the state. The Karur tragedy highlighted the challenges of managing such large political gatherings.

