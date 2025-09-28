Vijay Rally Stampede In Tamil Nadu: 39 Dead, 10,000 People Were Expected But 27,000 Arrived In Rally, Factors That Led To Massive Tragedy

Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkatraman said that actor and TVK leader Vijay’s delayed arrival worsened the crowd situation in Karur. He noted that earlier rallies of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had smaller gatherings, but this event saw a turnout far higher than expected.

He explained that permission for the meeting was given between 3 pm and 10 pm, but people started assembling from 11 am. By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm, thousands had already waited for hours without sufficient food and water, creating pressure in the overcrowded ground.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that 39 people died in the Karur stampede, including 13 men, 17 women, four boys, and five girls. He said another 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, remain under intensive treatment. Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of each victim.

He also deputed ministers, including Ma Subramanian, to oversee medical and relief arrangements. The chief minister described the incident as a painful loss for the state and assured strict measures to ensure safety at future political gatherings.

Police Deployment and Inquiry Commission

The DGP confirmed that over 500 police personnel managed the campaign venue where Vijay addressed the public. He clarified that the police cannot deploy forces equal to the strength of the crowd, which reached nearly 27,000 people against the organisers’ estimate of 10,000. Venkatraman said a one-person commission has already been formed to investigate the tragedy. He stressed that TVK cadres must share responsibility for crowd control at future events. He added that only after the inquiry report comes out, the actual reasons behind the stampede will become clear.

Tragedy During Vijay’s Speech

Vijay, who launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024, attracted a massive crowd at the rally. The incident took place around 7:30 pm, shortly after he began addressing supporters from atop his campaign vehicle. Panic spread in the overcrowded ground as people fainted and fell. Several women and children collapsed in the rush. Vijay stopped his speech midway, threw water bottles to distressed supporters, and requested police assistance. Reports said the ground had turned unsafe as exhaustion and suffocation spread quickly among people who had been waiting since the afternoon.

Leaders Express Condolences

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed sorrow on X, writing that he felt deeply saddened by the Karur tragedy that claimed many lives. Union Minister L Murugan said the news was deeply worrying. He contacted the Karur District Collector and instructed BJP leaders to extend all possible help to the victims’ families.

Rajinikanth condoled the demise , “The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called the incident saddening and conveyed his condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he felt deeply pained and prayed for strength to the bereaved families.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Vijay also expressed grief on social media, saying his heart was broken and he was in unbearable pain. He conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the quick recovery of those under treatment. He thanked the police for their role in handling the crisis but appealed to party cadres to take responsibility for managing crowds in the future.

Collector Issues Helpline Numbers

The Karur District Collector’s office released helpline numbers to assist families affected by the stampede. Officials provided WhatsApp No. 70108 06322 and Landline No. 04324-256306 for direct support. Families of victims and injured persons can use these helplines for updates and assistance. T

he administration said officers are coordinating with police and hospitals to share information quickly with relatives. The district authorities also assured that special arrangements have been made to support the families of those who lost their lives or are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.

