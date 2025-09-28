LIVE TV
Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra

Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 women at a Delhi ashram, has been arrested in Agra. The Baba allegedly harassed women students with lewd texts, forced contact, and secret hostel cameras.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Held in Molestation Case Involving 17 Women (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 28, 2025 07:23:08 IST

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing at least 17 women at an ashram in Delhi, has been arrested from Agra. The 55-year-old, also known as Partha Sarathy, faces charges of molestation, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of women.

The arrest was made at around 3:30 a.m. last night from a hotel. He had been hiding in Agra for the past several days. He is currently being questioned and medically examined.

According to police, Saraswati targeted students from the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi’s posh Vasant Kunj area, where he posed as “director.” Several complainants mostly female students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category pursuing postgraduate management diplomas alleged that he used abusive language, sent obscene text messages, and forced physical contact.

Chilling FIR Details

The FIR details disturbing accounts of how the Baba lured students with promises of free foreign trips and scholarships, while secretly installing CCTV cameras inside the women’s hostel under the guise of “security.” Victims claimed they were summoned to his quarters late at night, often coerced by institute staff, including senior faculty members.

Shockingly, students alleged that during a Holi celebration, Saraswati ordered female students to line up, chant “Hari Om,” and allow him to apply colours on their cheeks and the parting of their hair. The instructions were reportedly conveyed by a woman teacher, leaving students with no choice but to comply.

After the scandal surfaced earlier this week, the Delhi unit of the ashram linked to the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Karnataka) expelled him from his post. The Peetham officially distanced itself, condemning his actions as “illegal and inappropriate.”

This is not Saraswati’s first brush with law. He has faced similar molestation complaints in 2009 and 2016, indicating a pattern of abuse spanning over a decade.

Police had earlier issued a lookout circular after he went absconding. With his arrest in Agra, investigators are now probing the role of staff members accused of helping him cover up the abuse and silencing victims.

Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra

QUICK LINKS