‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

OpenAI on Monday announced the launch of the India-first OpenAI Learning Accelerator, aimed at bringing advanced AI to India’s educators and learners through AI research, training, and deployment.

OpenAI told about its partnership with IIT Madras. The program covers a research grant of Rs 4.5 crore (approximately $500,000) to IIT-Madras. As per plan, it will distribute 500,000 free ChatGPT licenses to educators and students, as per a press release.

ChatGPT sees India as the largest market because of the largest student population in the country. For this purpose, OpenAI has launched India’s first OpenAI Learning Accelerator. Here is the list of what it includes.

What India-First Learning Accelerator Includes

Advancing research on AI and learning: IIT Madras and OpenAI announced a new research collaboration, backed by $500,000 in funding from OpenAI. Accelerate AI access across India: Over the next six months, OpenAI plans to distribute approximately half a million (5 Lakh) ChatGPT licenses and training to educators and students. Ministry of Education (MoE): OpenAI will provide ChatGPT access for teachers in government schools (Classes 1–12), supporting lesson planning, student engagement, and improved outcomes. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE): It provides ChatGPT access to technical institutes nationwide, strengthening digital skills, employability, and practical AI use. ARISE member schools: providing ChatGPT access for K–12 educators, enabling more personalised and responsive teaching. Deliver AI training: Each partner will work with OpenAI to design and distribute training programs that build AI literacy and confidence among educators and students, ensuring the technology is used effectively and responsibly. Deploy tools for learners: Partners will help drive access to tools like ChatGPT’s study mode at scale. Study mode is inspired by feedback from learners in India and serves as a personalised tutor by guiding students step-by-step with personalised responses, interactive questioning, and structured instruction—helping them stay engaged and build deeper understanding.

“We believe AI has incredible potential to empower educators and learners. To realise that potential, we must work side by side with educators and institutions, said Leah Belsky, VP of Education, OpenAI.