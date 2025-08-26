LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

OpenAI announced the launch of the India-first OpenAI Learning Accelerator. OpenAI told about its partnership with IIT Madras. The program covers a research grant of Rs 4.5 crore (approximately $500,000) to IIT-Madras.

‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces $5 Lakh Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras
‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces $5 Lakh Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 26, 2025 11:05:25 IST

OpenAI on Monday announced the launch of the India-first OpenAI Learning Accelerator, aimed at bringing advanced AI to India’s educators and learners through AI research, training, and deployment.

OpenAI told about its partnership with IIT Madras. The program covers a research grant of Rs 4.5 crore (approximately $500,000) to IIT-Madras. As per plan, it will distribute 500,000 free ChatGPT licenses to educators and students, as per a press release. 

ChatGPT sees India as the largest market because of the largest student population in the country. For this purpose, OpenAI has launched India’s first OpenAI Learning Accelerator. Here is the list of what it includes.

What India-First Learning Accelerator Includes

  1. Advancing research on AI and learning: IIT Madras and OpenAI announced a new research collaboration, backed by $500,000 in funding from OpenAI.
  2. Accelerate AI access across India: Over the next six months, OpenAI plans to distribute approximately half a million (5 Lakh) ChatGPT licenses and training to educators and students.
  3. Ministry of Education (MoE): OpenAI will provide ChatGPT access for teachers in government schools (Classes 1–12), supporting lesson planning, student engagement, and improved outcomes.
  4. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE): It provides ChatGPT access to technical institutes nationwide, strengthening digital skills, employability, and practical AI use.
  5. ARISE member schools: providing ChatGPT access for K–12 educators, enabling more personalised and responsive teaching.
  6. Deliver AI training: Each partner will work with OpenAI to design and distribute training programs that build AI literacy and confidence among educators and students, ensuring the technology is used effectively and responsibly.
  7. Deploy tools for learners: Partners will help drive access to tools like ChatGPT’s study mode at scale. Study mode is inspired by feedback from learners in India and serves as a personalised tutor by guiding students step-by-step with personalised responses, interactive questioning, and structured instruction—helping them stay engaged and build deeper understanding.

“We believe AI has incredible potential to empower educators and learners. To realise that potential, we must work side by side with educators and institutions, said Leah Belsky, VP of Education, OpenAI.

Tags: chatgptIIT MadrasopenaiOpenAI Learning Accelerator

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras
‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras
‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras
‘5 Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses’: OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator, Announces 5 Lakh Dollars Research Tie-Up With IIT Madras

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?