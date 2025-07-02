51 People Killed In Himachal Monsoon Disaster Since June 20, 2025

At least 51 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since June 20, 2025, of which 21 fatalities were due to road accidents, while the remaining 30 were caused by monsoon-related incidents such as floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, according to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

DC Rana, Special Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department and Disaster Management, addressed the media in Shimla on Wednesday, providing detailed figures on the ongoing monsoon crisis in the state.

“The monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh on June 19, and since then, continuous rainfall has been recorded. Heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30 caused widespread damage,” said Rana.

“The death toll due to rain-related incidents has reached nearly 30 so far. As per current data, 34 people are reported missing, with the worst-hit area being Mandi district, where 10 deaths occurred over just two days,” he said.

Rana stressed that the exact number of casualties and damages will become clear once communication networks are fully restored in remote regions.

“Many extreme weather events occurred across the state, including multiple cloudbursts and flash floods,” he noted.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across multiple districts.

“Both SDRF and NDRF teams are present in Mandi. We have over a dozen locations where people are missing, and either the SDRF or NDRF is engaged in search and rescue there. Local police, district administration, Home Guards, and fire services are also actively involved,” Rana informed.

He said the initial rain-related incidents occurred in Dharamshala and Sendwali area of Kullu, but Mandi district, particularly the Dharampur and adjoining areas, has been worst affected in the current spell.

“Currently, our top priority is rescue and relief work, not damage assessment. But as per initial departmental data, we estimate damages of around Rs 300 crore across sectors,” said the Special Secretary.

Rana urged citizens to use the state’s disaster alert mobile application.

“As soon as any alert is issued, we deliver it directly to the public. We have a mobile app called ‘Sachet’, and I appeal to everyone to download and use it. The app will notify you of alerts in your area and connect you with our control rooms for any assistance,” he said.

“As of this morning, around 280 roads remained blocked. Over 1,100 electricity supply schemes were disrupted. Nearly 600 water supply schemes were affected. Restoration efforts are underway across the state,” Rana said.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)